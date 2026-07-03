GANG$IGN$

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Christmas week netted dance music Internets with all kinds of freebies, but there are some we feel like you Internets might have slept on. We sure didn't get to posting all of them. You know, we had egg nog to drink. Regardless, here's the best of the bits we didn't get to throwing up in time. You sleep, you suck.
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Music

EXCLUSIVE: Ronaissance & GANG$IGN$ - "Get Up"

Ronaissance has become one of my new favorites, and I've been riding out with GANG$IGN$ for a minute. When they offered me up a collaborative tune, I had to smirk. They live on opposite sides of the country, and their love for music (and the Internet) had everything to do with this record. This flips between club and trap, and is absolutely turbo. It's a Do Androids Dance exclusive, and available for free download. Try to keep it together if you're in public when you blast this one.

nappy4532 days ago
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Music

GANG$IGN$ - "Set It Off"

GANG$IGN$ is a producer that we know well from his connection to STYLSS and his work in trap, but if you've been paying close attention, you'll know h

nappy4648 days ago

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