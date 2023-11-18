Anti Social Social Club Collaborates With fragment design for Exclusive ComplexCon 2023 Drop

Anti Social Social Club and fragment design have joined forces with Complex for a special collection that will be made available at ComplexCon 2023.

The exclusive collection will be released onsite and will only be available to ComplexCon guests. The collaboration between ASSC and fragment design marks their third overall. Items include a variation of sweatshirts, short-sleeved t-shirts, hoodies, and more, with an exclusive design combining the ASSC and fragment logos. Prices range from $69 to $119.

In addition to the ComplexCon 2023 collection, ASSC will drop a separate collection with fragment designer Hiroshiu Fujiwara on their online store for members only at 8 a.m. PST on November 18 and 11 a.m. PST for the general public. While this collection will feature an iconic melding of the brands’ logos, the designs dropped onsite at ComplexCon are exclusive to Complex’s guests during the event.

Check out the collection below.