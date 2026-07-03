Flyknit

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Nike Sues Lululemon Flyknit Patent
Sneakers

Nike Sues Lululemon for Patent Infringement

Nike is taking legal action against Lululemon over patent infringement over its popular Flyknit technology. Click here to learn more about the lawsuit.

Victor Deng1265 days ago
Nike
Sneakers

Nike and Adidas Are Still Fighting Over Knitted Footwear Designs

Adidas has filed an appeal that would overturn Nike's patent for the Flyknit technology.

Joshua Espinoza3151 days ago
sebastian maniscalco
Sneakers

Sneaker Shopping With Sebastian Maniscalco

Rising superstar comedian Sebastian Maniscalco goes Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma at Flight Club in Los Angeles, and hilariously learns about sneaker culture while poking fun on current trends in sneaker culture.

Matt Welty3296 days ago
Flyknit France
Sneakers

Inside the Secret World of Facebook Sneaker Groups

Sneaker conversation once flourished on message boards such as NikeTalk and Sole Collector, but now it's happening on Facebook in a private way.

Matt Welty3357 days ago
Nike Releases The LunarEpic FlyKnit 2
Sneakers

Nike Releases The LunarEpic FlyKnit 2

Nike launches the LunarEpic Flyknit 2 sneakers for runners

Christopher Turner3440 days ago
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Weekly Drop Nov 10
Sneakers

The Weekly Drop: Your Guide to Australian Sneaker Release Dates, November 10

adidas invokes the elements with two key collabs, one with Parley made of "ocean waste" and a new "Sahara Pack" with END. Clothing.

Complex Australia3538 days ago
Nike Flyknit Racer Indigo 1
Sneakers

Nike Only Made 100 Pairs of This Flyknit Racer

Nike hand-dyed a pair of Flyknit Racers in indigo to start the path to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Matt Welty3617 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

The Olympics Is the Biggest Stage for the Sneaker Industry

Nike, Adidas, and more have used the Olympics as the opportunity to release their newest shoes.

Matt Welty3628 days ago
Air Jordan 7 Retro Tinker Alternate Olympic
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

"Tinker Alternate" Air Jordan VIIs, "Yin Yang" Air Jordan 1s, plus "Olympic" Zoom Spiridons and more.

Riley Jones3636 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

"Championship" Pack Air Jordan VIIIs, "University Blue" Air Jordan XIIIs, Pharrell x BBC x adidas, the adidas EQT ADV Support, and more.

Riley Jones3678 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Nike's Releasing a New Mercurial Flyknit Sneaker Next Month

The latest Nike Flyknit Mercurial sneaker is cushioned with the Zoom Air midsole of the Zoom Spiridon running shoe from 1997.

Riley Jones3706 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Here's How the 2016 "Total Orange" Nike Flyknit Racer Compares to the Original

A side-by-side comparison of the 2016 "Total Orange" Nike Flyknit Racer and the original from 2012.

Riley Jones3716 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

"Chicago" and "Los Angeles" Air Jordan Xs, "Multicolor" Nike Flyknit Racers, plus collabs from Undefeated x ASICS, A Ma Maniere x Diadora, and more.

Riley Jones3720 days ago

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