FILA 96

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

FILA 96 Grant Hill Barney's Haus of JR White Red Heel
Sneakers

FILA Teams Up with Barney's & Haus of Jr. To Release Exclusive Grant Hill Sneakers for Kids

FILA, Barney's and Haus of Jr. have linked up to release a trio of FILA 96 sneakers, formerly known as the Grant Hill II, in old and new colorways exclusively for kids.

Brandon Richard2964 days ago
Kinetics x Fila 96 Grant Hill Gold Release Date Main
Sneakers

Kinetics Launching Podium-Ready Fila 96

Kinetics set to launch limited edition Fila 96 in metallic gold this week.

Brandon Richard3367 days ago
Walter's x FILA Grant Hill 2 96 OG (1)
Sneakers

Walter's & FILA Team Up to Bring Back the OG Grant Hill 2

A celebration of the shoe's 20th Anniversary.

Brandon Richard3711 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

The Upcoming Bait x Fila 96 Collab Is Inspired By Grant Hill

A preview of the upcoming Bait x Fila 96 "The Next Chapter" sneaker. A release date is set for July 26.

John Q Marcelo4384 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

The Fila 96 "Independence Day" Will Make You Want to Stunt in the Hamptons

The Fila 96 "Independence Day" is inspired by the Hamptons. Available now at Fila.com for $90.

John Q Marcelo4398 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Kicks of the Day: FILA 96

Grant Hill's back.

Jared Williams4566 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Rep Varsity in These OG '96s From FILA

More Grant Hill goodness.

Jonathan Sawyer4604 days ago
Advertisement
Sneakers

FILA is Heating Up on the '96

Red suede selection.

Jonathan Sawyer4625 days ago
Sneakers

FILA 96 - 'Red Suede'

At some point next year, the '96 will be released in one of its most eye-catching looks to date.

Brandon Richard4626 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

FILA 96 "Double G's Pack" - Images and Info

Looks like the "Double G's" Pack is ready to show of the goods.

Jared Williams4658 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

FILA 96 "BREDS Pack" Detailed Images

Detailed look at more FILA 96 heat.

Jared Williams4659 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

FILA "Breds Pack" - Images and Release Date

Looks like there's more heat from FILA on the way.

Jared Williams4667 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App