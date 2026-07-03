Eric B. & Rakim

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Music

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Include A Tribe Called Quest, Mariah Carey, Sade, Lenny Kravitz, and More

The late Sinéad O’Connor, Cher, Mary J. Blige, Jane's Addiction, Dave Matthews Band, and others also joins this year's roster.

Jaelani Turner-Williams889 days ago
Music

Rakim Reacts to OutKast Being Named ‘Best Rap Group of All Time’

"I should’ve been higher, but it’s a blessing to be recognized and it’s a good time to be recognized."

Joshua Espinoza1114 days ago
50 cent rakim
Music

50 Cent to People Who Don't Know Who Rakim Is: 'Please Don't Talk To Me'

50 Cent took to Instagram to air out anyone unaware of Rakim's power on the mic, as he shared a clip of the legendary New York rapper dropping a verse.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1747 days ago
Eric B of Eric B and Rakim performs on stage
Music

Eric B. Responds to Wendy Williams' New Biopic and Rental Car Claims

Wendy Williams is no stranger to airing out dirty laundry, but some observers were taken by surprise by some of the things she shared in her biopic.

Xavier Hamilton1993 days ago
Eric B
Music

Eric B. Reportedly Released After He Was Jailed on 17-Year-Old Warrant

The legendary producer and DJ had been behind bars since Oct. 28.

Joshua Espinoza2440 days ago
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