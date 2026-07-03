Emotional Oranges

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oranges becky
Music

Emotional Oranges Keep It Sunny in "Down to Miami" Video f/ Becky G

The R&amp;B duo teamed up with the pop star for their collab “Down to Miami” a couple months back, and now they’re heating things up with a fiery new video.

Brenton Blanchet1879 days ago
emotional oranges
Music

Premiere: Emotional Oranges, Biig Piig Team Up On Smooth New Single "Body & Soul"

The new single will be featured on the duo's upcoming project, 'JUICEBOX,' a follow up to 2019's 'The Juice Vol. I' and 'The Juice Vol. II.'

Brenton Blanchet1965 days ago
emotional oranges
Music

Premiere: Emotional Oranges Connects With Channel Tres for "All That

Emotional Oranges recruits Channel Tres for "All That," which is set to appear on the duo's upcoming EP 'Juicebox.'

tara mahadevan2105 days ago
Emotional Oranges 'The Juice Vol. 2'
Music

Emotional Oranges Return With 'The Juice Vol. II'

The mysterious R&B duo continues to make waves.

Joshua Espinoza2445 days ago
Emotional Oranges
Music

Exclusive: Emotional Oranges Share "Unless You're Drowning" Lyric Video and Talk Debut EP

Emotional Oranges solidify their presence with their debut project, 'The Juice, Vol. I.'

edwinortiz2627 days ago
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Emotional Oranges
Music

Premiere: Mysterious R&B Duo Emotional Oranges Dial Things Back On Soulful New Single "Hold You Back"

As they explain below, "Hold You Back" continues down the path laid out by its predecessors, but brings in a bit more instrumentation.

James Keith2741 days ago

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