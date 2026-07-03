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Latest Stories

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Music

Kanye West and EMI Once Again Resolve Settlement (UPDATE)

Kanye West and EMI have been in a legal battle since January 2019.

tara mahadevan2376 days ago
kanye emi
Music

EMI's Request to Reopen Lawsuit Against Kanye West Has Been Approved

It looks like Kayne's issues with EMI are far from over.

Abel Shifferaw2395 days ago
Kanye West attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show
Music

Kanye West and Music Publisher EMI Reportedly Settle Legal Dispute Over Record Contract

Both sides are expected to "draft and finalize a settlement agreement within ninety (90) days."

Jose Martinez2489 days ago
EMI "Use 2 Be"
Music

Premiere: EMI Drops Sinister Video for Her New Single "Use 2 Be"

The Seattle singer spoke about the video's concept and her decision to work with director €¥€$.

Joshua Espinoza2648 days ago
Kanye West
Music

Kanye West Reportedly Trying to Settle EMI Legal Battle in Private

In January Kanye West filed a lawsuit against Roc-A-Fella Records and EMI Publishing.

Joe Price2675 days ago
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kanye west getty march 5 prince williams
Music

Kanye West vs. EMI: What You Need to Know About the Contentious Lawsuit

Kanye West is taking on his publisher, and shooting for the fences. We read the paperwork so you don’t have to. Here's everything you need to know.

Shawn Setaro2691 days ago
kanye
Music

Kanye West's EMI Contract States He's Not Allowed to Retire

New details have emerged in West's battle against EMI.

Trace William Cowen2693 days ago
kanye west getty roy rochlin
Music

Understanding Kanye West's Label Lawsuit: Why 'Ye Is Fighting the Record Industry

The backstory to Kanye West's latest legal drama is dotted with movie stars, grunge icons, and Rita Ora.

Shawn Setaro2719 days ago
kanye west
Music

Kanye West Reportedly Claims EMI Contract Amounts to 'Servitude'

Kanye West asked to "be set free from its bonds."

Alex Galbraith2725 days ago
EMI
Music

Premiere: EMI Shares Female Empowerment Track "Bad Friends"

Seattle artist EMI's new record "Bad Friends" is an empowering nod to the women in her life. "I feel like so many women can relate to feeling like no man will ever be good enough for their friends," she said.

edwinortiz2942 days ago
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EMI
Music

Premiere: Stream EMI's Debut Project 'Planet'

Rising artist EMI shares her debut project 'Planet.'

edwinortiz3348 days ago

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