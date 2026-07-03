Latest Stories
Kanye West and EMI Once Again Resolve Settlement (UPDATE)
Kanye West and EMI have been in a legal battle since January 2019.
EMI's Request to Reopen Lawsuit Against Kanye West Has Been Approved
It looks like Kayne's issues with EMI are far from over.
Kanye West and Music Publisher EMI Reportedly Settle Legal Dispute Over Record Contract
Both sides are expected to "draft and finalize a settlement agreement within ninety (90) days."
Premiere: EMI Drops Sinister Video for Her New Single "Use 2 Be"
The Seattle singer spoke about the video's concept and her decision to work with director €¥€$.
Kanye West Reportedly Trying to Settle EMI Legal Battle in Private
In January Kanye West filed a lawsuit against Roc-A-Fella Records and EMI Publishing.
Kanye West vs. EMI: What You Need to Know About the Contentious Lawsuit
Kanye West is taking on his publisher, and shooting for the fences. We read the paperwork so you don’t have to. Here's everything you need to know.
Kanye West's EMI Contract States He's Not Allowed to Retire
New details have emerged in West's battle against EMI.
Understanding Kanye West's Label Lawsuit: Why 'Ye Is Fighting the Record Industry
The backstory to Kanye West's latest legal drama is dotted with movie stars, grunge icons, and Rita Ora.
Kanye West Reportedly Claims EMI Contract Amounts to 'Servitude'
Kanye West asked to "be set free from its bonds."
Premiere: EMI Shares Female Empowerment Track "Bad Friends"
Seattle artist EMI's new record "Bad Friends" is an empowering nod to the women in her life. "I feel like so many women can relate to feeling like no man will ever be good enough for their friends," she said.
Premiere: Stream EMI's Debut Project 'Planet'
Rising artist EMI shares her debut project 'Planet.'