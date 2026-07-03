Drake Bell Addresses Child Endangerment Charges, Says He Was 'Reckless and Irresponsible'
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Drake Bell addressed fans on Friday, two months after he was sentenced to probation following his guilty plea to child endangerment charges.Brad Callas
Actor and musician Drake Bell of 'Drake & Josh' fame has pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.Joe Price
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
"Seeing him play something I built as a regular 22-year-old college student was honestly surreal," Omoggle LLC CEO Pablo Rogers tells Complex.Trace William Cowen