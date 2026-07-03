Drake and Josh

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Drake Bell speaks onstage during the "Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" For Your Consideration event at Saban Media Center on April 09, 2024 in North Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Drake Bell Reveals How Much He Makes From Old 'Drake & Josh' Episodes

The actor and singer revealed that most Nickelodeon actors don't make residuals from their past work.

Alex Gonzalez361 days ago
Amanda Bynes with Drake Bell and Josh Peck
Pop Culture

Drake Bell and Josh Peck Reflect on Amanda Bynes, Call Her a 'Force of Nature'

The trio were costars on the Nickelodeon show 'The Amanda Show.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams478 days ago
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - AUGUST 21: Singer Drake Bell dances during the making of his new video clip `By the Ocean´ at Colonia Obrera, on August 21, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Pop Culture

Drake Bell Says He Was 'Thrust to the World' and 'Thrown to the Wolves' After ‘Drake & Josh’ Ended

The actor-musician recalled feeling pressured to "make the right decisions" after the show ended.

Jaelani Turner-Williams490 days ago
Drake Bell in a Metallica shirt and Larry David in a black suit at separate events.
Pop Culture

Drake Bell Has Larry David-Inspired Idea for 'Drake & Josh' Return

Drake Bell is absolutely cooking with his idea for how to bring back the Nick hit.

Trace William Cowen584 days ago
Smiling man in an orange shirt beside a promo poster for "Quiet On Set," a documentary on kids' TV
Pop Culture

Dan Schneider Files Defamation Suit Against ‘Quiet on Set’ Doc Producers

The TV producer alleges that the docuseries falsely implicates him as a child abuser.

Alex Ocho808 days ago
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Drake Bell
Pop Culture

Drake Bell of 'Drake & Josh' Charged With Endangering Children

Former Nickelodeon star Jared Drake Bell, known for his role on the kid network's "Drake and Josh," has been arrested and charged with crimes against children.

Brad Callas1870 days ago
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Pop Culture

Drake Bell's 'Drake Campana' Rebranding Suddenly Gets Attention on Twitter

The actor/singer, most known here in the U.S. for his years on 'Drake & Josh,' has actually been going by "Drake Campana" for some time now.

Trace William Cowen2066 days ago
nick drake gf
Pop Culture

Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Denies Ex-Girlfriend's Abuse Allegations

Drake Bell has denied serious abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt, who dated the actor when she was 16 and Bell was 20.

tara mahadevan2165 days ago

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