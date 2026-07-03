Donnis

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Mr. Carmack Released Three Tracks In Two Hours Last Night

Mr. Carmack is ridiculous. The one man in the music industry that could single-handedly supply a small blog with his releases is back, this time uploa

nappy4544 days ago
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Music

Listen: Donnis "I Know Ya Type"

What's your type?

Erich Donaldson4980 days ago
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Music

Donnis Unveils New EP & "Absolutely" Music Video

<em>Break Hundreds and Hearts</em> out now.

Sam Weiss5072 days ago
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Music

Listen: Donnis f/ IAMSU And Jay Ant "Absolutely"

Off Donnis' new EP, dropping later this month.

Daniel Isenberg5085 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Donnis "Hello Kitty (Cid Rim Remix)"

Donnis' new single gets a trap edge.

Andrew Martin5100 days ago
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Music

Listen: Donnis "All I Need"

The ATL rapper linked up with a Japanese production duo for a new project.

Jacob Moore5492 days ago
Music

Mixtape: Donnis "Southern Lights"

The buzzed-about ATLien drops a new project.

Complex5576 days ago
Music

Listen: A-Trak f/ Donnis, Pill, Danny Brown & CyHi Da Prynce "Ray-Ban Vision (Remix)"

You're going to need your hater-blockers for this one.

Anthony Osei5581 days ago
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Music

Listen: Donnis "Ford Mustang"

An ode to the American sports car, off his upcoming mixtape.

Jacob Moore5583 days ago
Music

Listen: Donnis "Me & My Boo"

He's in love with the chronic.

Complex5631 days ago
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Music

Listen: Donnis "Blackberry Molasses"

Record label woes on wax.

Complex5638 days ago
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Music

5 O'Clock Shuffle: Santana & Nas, Ne-Yo, T-Pain, John Legend & The Roots & More

Check out our daily music post to hear all of today's must-listen leaks.

Complex5785 days ago
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Music

5 O'Clock Shuffle: Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Kid Rock & T.I., DONNIS & More

Check out our daily music post to hear all of today's must-listen leaks.

Complex5790 days ago
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Music

Donnis Talks "Fashionably Late," Atlantic Debut & Texting With T.I.

Our interview with the ATL rapper on his new mixtape, his fellow freshmen and his relationship with the King.

Complex5869 days ago
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Music

Download It Now: Donnis' "The Invitation" Mixtape

Check out the Atlanta rapper's musical appetizer for his EP dropping later this month.

Complex5883 days ago
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Music

5 O'Clock Shuffle: Jamie Foxx, Waka Flocka, T-Pain, Donnis & More

Check out our daily music post to hear all of today's must-listen leaks.

Complex5961 days ago
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Music

Photo Recap: Complex x Ray-Ban "Rare Finds Texas Takeover" Event At SXSW

Last night's event in Austin featured A-Trak, Travis Barker, Donnis, and more.

Complex5965 days ago
Music

5 O'Clock Shuffle: Major Lazer, M.I.A., Donnis, Chamillionaire & More

Check out our daily music post to hear all of today's must-listen leaks.

Complex6001 days ago

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