Donald Cerrone

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Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Donald Cerrone
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Floyd Mayweather Teases Mayweather-McGregor Rematch After UFC 246

UFC President Dana White confirmed that the company will be doing business with Mayweather this year.

Xavier Hamilton2373 days ago
This is a photo of Conor Mcgregor.
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Watch Conor McGregor Knock Out Donald Cerrone in 40 Seconds at UFC 246

Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the octagon.

Eric Diep2373 days ago
Floyd Mayweather poses alongside Conor McGregor.
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Conor McGregor Says He Still Wants a Rematch With Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor told Ariel Helwani he still wants that rematch against Floyd Mayweather.

Gavin Evans2378 days ago
Conor McGregor
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Conor McGregor to Make UFC Return With Donald Cerrone Fight in January

Dana White, the president of the UFC, has confirmed that Conor McGregor will return to the UFC early next year.

Joe Price2424 days ago
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