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Armie Hammer photographed in 2019
Pop Culture

Armie Hammer and His Family to Be Focus of True Crime Special From Discovery+ and ID

The special, currently with the title of 'House of Hammer,' is set to follow the “dark, twisted legacy of the Hammer family dynasty,” and the 2021 allegations.

Brenton Blanchet1522 days ago
Fat Joe
Music

Fat Joe Addresses Snitching Allegations: 'They Don't Know Me'

The alleged documents mention Joe’s legal name of Joseph Antonio Cartagena, and as Link claims, show that he spoke with police regarding a murder.

Brenton Blanchet1785 days ago
D'Angelo Devil's Pie Trailer
Music

Here's the First Trailer for Upcoming D'Angelo Documentary 'Devil's Pie'

The talented singer pulls back the veil to give fans a peek into his life in an upcoming documentary titled 'Devil’s Pie: D’Angelo.'

Xavier Hamilton2637 days ago
beyonce 60 mil netflix
Music

Beyoncé Reportedly Inked $60 Million Netflix Deal

Sources say the streaming giant secured three Bey-related projects under the agreement.

Joshua Espinoza2647 days ago
Obama and Biden at CIA
Life

CIA Publishes Nearly 13 Million Pages of Declassified Documents Online

For the first time, the Central Intelligence Agency has published nearly 13 million pages of declassified documents online.

Joshua Espinoza3468 days ago
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Style

Is It A Robe? Is It A Coat? Let's Not Worry About It

Let's just not ask too many questions.

Jon Moy3882 days ago
Style

Timberland and Document Studios have Collaborated on a Limited Edition Print Magazine

Just 500 copies of the special edition magazine have been produced.

Megan Munro4219 days ago

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