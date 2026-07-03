DJ Sliink

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Going through our favorite remixes of this week, we're realizing the beautiful house sounds that are coming about. House is the backbone of the dance music scene, but to see that it's not all just "ELECTRO HOUSE BANGERS" being produced, with a great resurgence of old school mentality being applied to today's music. This week we bring you a heavy dose of that sound, along with some grime, trap, and 100BPM mastery... among others!
khrisd

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DJ Envy
Music

Premiere: DJ Envy, Fetty Wap, and DJ Sliink Turn Up at a House Party in "Text Ur Number" Video

DJ Envy shares an entertaining video for his latest single with Fetty Wap and DJ Sliink.

Trace William Cowen3230 days ago
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Premiere: DJ Sliink Brings RL Grime to Jersey With His Remix of "Scylla"

DJ Sliink brings the Jersey club sound to RL Grime's 'Void' remix pack.

Khal4085 days ago
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Nadus - "Nxwxrk (Sliink 'I Run New Jersey' Remix)"

If looking back at Jersey club's rise in 2014, calling Sliink, Nadus, DJ Fire, and Uniiqu3 the "Superfriends" of club music makes sense. Thus, when Ba

marcuskdowling4232 days ago
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DJ Sliink x TWRK x Green Lantern - "Trifecta (If You Don't)"

Your old pals Sliink, TWRK, and Green Lantern are going on a tour. They might even drop by a city near you. To pique your interest (as if it wasn't piqued already?), they've put out this new track. It's equal parts trap, club, and twerk–kinda like how a show with these guys would be. I don't really think I need to talk about who these guys are unless you guys just randomly stumbled on this blog out of nowhere. Basically if you fux with us, you fux with these dudes.

walmerc4351 days ago
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Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne & Tyga - "Loyal (DJ Sliink x Trippy Turtle Remix)"

Less than a week ago, Sliink hinted that he had some material with Trippy Turtle on deck, and today we get their Jersey rework of Chris Brown's latest

khrisd4387 days ago
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danny brown smokin drinkin
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Danny Brown - "Smokin' & Drinkin' (DJ Sliink Remix)"

We've been without Old remixes for far too long, but it looks like Fool's Gold will be rectifying that this summer. The original Danny Brown cut (whic

khrisd4392 days ago
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Disclosure - "Latch (Lido Remix) (DJ Sliink Edit)"

"Holy sh*t." That's the best way to describe what you're hearing here, that being New Jersey's own rising Brick Bandit captain DJ Sliink dropping a

marcuskdowling4413 days ago
dj sliink big o jealous remix
Music

Chromeo - "Jealous (DJ Sliink x Big O Remix)"

Is 2014 that year that Jersey club starts getting those ill official looks? Just one day after receiving word that DJ Sliink's remix of Trey Songz' "N

khrisd4454 days ago
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Trey Songz - "Na Na (DJ Sliink Remix)"

First off, I love how hitting play on this gave me an ID of a tune I heard while taking an Uber ride last week and listening to Power 105.1. Looks lik

khrisd4455 days ago
peligrosa sxsw 2014 web
Music

The First Night of Peligrosa's SXSW 2014 Showcase was Insane

What can we really say. The first night of this SXSW 2014 experience with Peligrosa and Karmaloop was absolutely insane. Volstead was packed to the g

brenttactic4511 days ago
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Rico Love - "They Don't Know (DJ Sliink Jersey Club Remix)"

Festival season is pretty much underway, and with that comes the obligatory promo remix/mix/freebie. DJ Sliink's sure to be in high demand on the 2014

khrisd4511 days ago
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Music

Stream the Dog Blood "Middle Finger, Pt. 2" Remix EP

Earlier this month, we geeked over DJ Sliink's preview of his remix of Dog Blood's "Shred Or Die." It was just massive. We had no idea when it was set

khrisd4523 days ago
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Last Night, DJ Sliink Randomly Gave Away Two New Tunes on Facebook

We're not going to waste very many words on this one. Sliink didn't. Around midnight, he nonchalantly posted up a link to a collaborative rap record w

nappy4544 days ago
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Listen to a Preview of DJ Sliink's Remix of Dog Blood's "Shred Or Die"

The fact that this video exists is amazing, and another testament to how cool the Internets can be. The fact that this remix exists is a testament to the continued work someone like DJ Sliink has been putting in. Do we have a release date for this? Nope. Do we have even a clean rip of this someone on the Internets? Nope. But we have a feeling that DJ Sliink remixing Dog Blood's "Shred Or Die" is going to pack a grip of bass and will keep us warm for much of 2014.

khrisd4545 days ago
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Toni Romiti - "Miss Me (DJ Sliink Remix ft. Dj Bake)"

We imagine most of you jokers are partial to DJ Sliink's turnt-up side. We can't front... the guy does know how to turn a party out, but there's somet

khrisd4589 days ago

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