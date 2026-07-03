Featured
As the music industry evolves, it's amazing to see that even though sales of music seem to fluctuate, and move towards more of a singles-driven marketjakel
In 2014, do you think the DJ/producer picture-taking game will be stepped up? We're noticing some weird trends. The weirdest by far is the "we're notandroids
DJ Sliink recently dropped a bomb on the dance music community when he let it be known that his EP project has grown into a full-blown album, which henappy
Going through our favorite remixes of this week, we're realizing the beautiful house sounds that are coming about. House is the backbone of the dance music scene, but to see that it's not all just "ELECTRO HOUSE BANGERS" being produced, with a great resurgence of old school mentality being applied to today's music. This week we bring you a heavy dose of that sound, along with some grime, trap, and 100BPM mastery... among others!khrisd