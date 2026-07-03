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Kendrick Lamar performs on the Frank Stage on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas
Music

Here Are the Full Production Credits for Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'

Kendrick's long-awaited new album is spilt into two parts, each featuring nine songs. Kicking off the experience is piano-driven opener "United in Grief."

Trace William Cowen1527 days ago
Artwork for Big KRIT EP 'Double Down'
Music

Big K.R.I.T. Releases New EP 'Double Down'

Big K.R.I.T. has a surprise in store for his fans: a new two-song EP titled 'Double Down.' Just a couple weeks ago he dropped the 'Thrice X' EP.

tara mahadevan2786 days ago
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Music

Interview: Brian Alexander Morgan, the ’90s Mastermind Behind SWV, on His History & Return to Music

Get to know the man who's worked with everyone from Usher to Missy Elliott.

Brendan Frederick4316 days ago

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