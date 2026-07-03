DJ G-Buck

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Mad Decent Gives Away 12-Track Compilation, "What Is A Jeffree?"

Feels like it's been a long time coming for Mad Decent's Jeffree's imprint. For the last three years, Mad Decent has used the platform to give away wh

khrisd4279 days ago
spin it back remixes
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DOCO & Janpier - "Spin It Back (G-Buck Remix)"

Not sure what's cooler; the fact that Dim Mak signed a G-Buck remix of DOCO & Janpier's "Spin It Back" for the official remix pack, or that G-Buck was

khrisd4326 days ago
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Keith Sweat - "Twisted (G-Buck Remix)"

Premiering on Run The Trap was G-Buck's jersey remix of the Keith Sweat classic "Twisted." It's a nice DJ tool for those nights you like your Jersey club to have a side of sex. If you been following this site it seems unnecessary to explain to you how good this young cat is. I've got a grip of his tracks and if they were on vinyl that record would be worn down to shit.

walmerc4371 days ago
gijabe vip rmx
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PREMIERE: Saint & G-Buck - "Gijabe (VIP Remix)"

It was near Christmas time when Saint & G-Buck's "Gijabe" finally got it's release, and Get Right wisely let us wait until it was practically summerti

khrisd4442 days ago
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G-Buck - "GOITF"

So this twerk music banger came out earlier this week and somehow we all at DAD missed it. Don't know how. Pretty massive bass music track. Like, I could def see a bunch of people losing their shit to this if I dropped it in a DJ set. Maybe were we too busy watching the Olympics? Anyway, yeah, this one has mad power behind it and is proof of why G-Buck deserved to be in our 50 more under 5000 EDM producer post. This dude keeps on getting better and better.

walmerc4539 days ago
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MODEL MELT SPRINGY SHOES ZILLA REMIX copy
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EXCLUSIVE: Model Melt - "Springy Shoes (Oddzilla Remix)"

Model Melt's "Springy Shoes" was a tune pushed by Play Me nearly a year ago, and meshed dubstep synths, melodic keys, and thumping bass. It was humong

nappy4546 days ago
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Happy Colors - "John Cena (G-Buck F**ked ur B***h Edit)"

If you were with DJ G-Buck celebrating the New Year, you may be a little more prepared for the insanity packed into this edit of Happy Colors' "John C

lolod4574 days ago
saint gbuck gijibae
Music

PREMIERE: Saint & G-Buck - "Jelly"

With all of this talk about Beyonce, let's remember the good ol' days. And by that I mean, it's time for a Destiny's Child bootleg! To celebrate the r

khrisd4596 days ago
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EXCLUSIVE: SwaggleRock Presents "We Keep It, Vol. 2"

The time for turning down is over. We're a week away from Christmas, but SwaggleRock wanted us to give you some gifts early, so here we have it, the s

khrisd4596 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Saint & G-Buck - "Mata Hari"

Of course G Buck and Saint knocked a track out together. They're both making nutty dance records that don't fit the conventional confines of music. Th

nappy4699 days ago
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G-Buck - "Party Alarm"

G-Buck and I ran into each other after a show he was playing in Philly, and we ended up spending most of the weekend together. He showed me this record at 7AM in the morning on the second day of our antics in a hotel, and even on computer speakers, my mind was blown. This moves from a throbbing hardstyle tune into an incredibly aggressive trap banger, showing that G Buck isn't stuck in one lane.

nappy4726 days ago
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The Prodigy - "Firestarter (G-Buck Remix)"

We posted an anthem last week from G-Buck that was worthy of assembling a twerk team to. The reception was fantastic, and his follow-up is equally as destructive. He's back with an incredibly tough remix of "Firestarter" by The Prodigy. He made this quite some time ago, but decided to revisit and share it in celebration of hitting 1000 followers on SoundCloud.

nappy4750 days ago
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DJ G-Buck - "Rump Ha Pum Pum"

DJ G-Buck is an incredibly talented producer out of Philadelphia. I've always known him as the other half of Oddzilla, and never thought to ask him fo

nappy4755 days ago

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