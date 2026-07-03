Dikembe Mutombo

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Have you ever visited a park and encountered an IRL version of Uncle Drew? These cats pop up everywhere basketball is played—including the professional ranks. Though most NBA careers last less than five years, some guys have played well past their 40th birthday. Here are 25 players who are somehow still in the league.
Aaron C. Mansfield
In a league that has long been dominated by Americans, international talent is on the rise. With young players reaching All-Star status and the older generation still wreaking havoc, the league is expanding beyond American soil.
Zion Olojede

Latest Stories

Dikembe Mutombo during a game between the Northwestern Wildcats and Michigan Wolverines in February 2020.
Sports

Dikembe Mutombo, NBA Hall of Famer, Dead at 58 Following Battle With Brain Cancer

The eight-time All-Star's death was confirmed by NBA commissioner Adam Silver in a statement.

Joe Price656 days ago
Dikembe Mutombo
Sports

Dikembe Mutombo Speaks on Tragic Death of 8-Year Old He Brought to U.S. for Tumor Removal

Dikembe Mutumbo recently spoke about the tragic death of the eight-year-old boy he flew to Los Angeles in an effort to remove a large tumor from his face.

Mike DeStefano2761 days ago
Dikembe Mutumbo
Sports

Dikembe Mutombo Foundation Announces 8-Year-Old Brought to U.S. for Tumor Removal Has Died

Earlier this month, Dikembe Mutombo brought an 8-year-old child from his native Democratic Republic of Congo to the United States.

Joe Price2765 days ago
Dikembe Mutombo.
Sports

Dikembe Mutombo Helps 8-Year-Old Boy With Tumor by Flying Him to U.S. for Surgery

'TMZ' cameras caught up with Mutombo moments before greeting the kid at LAX.

Jose Martinez2775 days ago
This is a photo of Dikembe.
Sports

Dikembe Mutombo to Be Honored With Sager Strong Award at 2018 NBA Awards

Dikembe Mutombo will be given the Sager Strong Award at the 2018 NBA Awards, following last year’s first-ever recipient Monty Williams.

Jose Martinez2979 days ago
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Dikembe Mutombo smiles before the NBA Cares Unified Basketball Game.
Sports

Dikembe Mutombo Responds to LeBron James' 'Shut Up and Dribble' Controversy

Dikembe Mutombo believes the responsibility of weighing in on social injustices shouldn't fall on just LeBron James.

Jose Martinez3071 days ago
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Sports

Dikembe Mutombo Says He's OK With Olympians Using His Legendary Finger Wag Celebration

Dikembe Mutombo says he doesn't mind, "as long as they recognize who they got it from.”

Aaron C. Mansfield3620 days ago
Sports

Dikembe Mutombo Was at Brussels Airport During This Morning's Terrorist Attacks

Dikembe Mutombo wasn't hurt in the terrorist attacks at Brussels Airport.

Angel Diaz3770 days ago
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Sneakers

ESPN's Latest 30 for 30 Explores a Store That Made Custom Shoes for the NBA's Biggest Stars

ESPN's new '30 for 30' explores Friedman's Shoes, a store that made custom shoes for the NBA's biggest stars.

Matt Welty3813 days ago
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Sports

Alonzo Mourning Confirms Dikembe Mutombo Used "Who Wants to Sex Mutombo?" as a Pick-Up Line

Alonzo Mourning just revealed that Dikembe Mutombo DID use "Who wants to sex Mutombo?" as a pick-up line.

Chris Yuscavage4132 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

John Calipari, Dikembe Mutombo Among Finalists for 2015 Basketball Hall of Fame

The finalists for the 2015 Basketball Hall of Fame have been named.

Jose Martinez4172 days ago

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