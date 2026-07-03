Diamond Supply Co

Diamond Supply Co is a streetwear brand and skate accessory company founded in 1998 by skateboarder Nick Tershay, known as Nick Diamond. Originating from San Francisco’s skate scene, the brand is recognized for its iconic diamond logo and its role in shaping early 2000s streetwear with a blend of skateboarding aesthetics and bold graphic designs. Its relevance in skate and streetwear culture comes from collaborations like its series of Tiffany-inspired Nike SB Dunk Lows. Diamond Supply Co.'s legacy lives on as a defining element of Fairfax Avenue in the 2000s.

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