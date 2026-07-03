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Tarik Skubal celebrates after getting an out during the 2025 Wild Card Game between the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros.
Bets

MLB Trade Rumors: Tarik Skubal to Dodgers, Cubs, Yankees, or Red Sox?

The Detroit Tigers will likely deal the two-time AL Cy Young award winner at the trade deadline. Where is the southpaw headed?

Matt Burke2 days ago
Palace Skateboards x Detroit Tigers
Style

Palace Skateboards and Detroit Tigers Announce '313' Capsule Collection

The seven-piece range includes t-shirts, fitted caps, and a skate deck.

tara mahadevan19 days ago
Kenley Jansen celebrates the Tigers win in April 2026.
Bets

Kenley Jansen Injury Update: When Will Tigers Closer Return?

MLB’s active leader in all-time saves was placed on the IL on May 28. How much longer will he be out?

Matt Burke46 days ago
Gleyber Torres throws to first to complete a double play in Game 3 of the 2025 ALDS between the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners.
Bets

Gleyber Torres Injury Update: When Will Tigers 2B Return?

Torres is currently nursing an oblique injury, and the reeling Tigers are itching for the second baseman to be back in the lineup.

Matt Burke65 days ago
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal throws a pitch for the Detroit Tigers during a game in 2025.
Bets

AL Cy Young Odds: Can Tarik Skubal Three-Peat?

A look at AL Cy Young odds with favorites and early surprises like Jose Soriano and Jack Leiter.

Matt Burke94 days ago
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detroit police
Life

Detroit Police Officer Under Investigation Over Video Showing Him Punching a Man

A video showing a police officer appearing to punch a man in the face has gone viral and led to an investigation. The incident occurred in Detroit's Greektown.

Brenton Blanchet1811 days ago
Minor league baseball player Chace Numata
Sports

Detroit Tigers Minor League Catcher Dies Following Skateboard Accident

Minor league catcher Chace Numata died Monday due to injuries he suffered in a skateboarding accident that happened last week.

Gavin Evans2511 days ago
The Tigers and Yankees brawl at home plate.
Sports

Video Shows Wild Benches-Clearing Brawl Between Yankees and Tigers

The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers got into a brawl on Thursday afternoon.

Gavin Evans3250 days ago
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Sports

Tigers Center Fielder Flips Off Home Crowd After Getting Booed

Community outreach, Detroit-style.

Gavin Evans3736 days ago
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Sports

Kate Upton: Justin Verlander Wanted to Get "Blackout Drunk" After Bad Pitching Performance

Kate Upton: Justin Verlander Wanted to Get "Blackout Drunk" After Bad Pitching Performance

Brett Pollakoff3945 days ago
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Sports

Carhartt Took Us to a Detroit Tigers Game to Show Us a Jacket You Need This Fall

The Detroit-based company hooked us up with their latest product.

Gus Turner3978 days ago
Sneakers

David Price Will Wear Exclusive Air Jordans for Tonight's MLB All-Star Game

Detroit Tigers pitcher David Price flexes an exclusive Air Jordan VII cleat ahead of the 2015 MLB All-Star Game.

Riley Jones4022 days ago
Sports

If the Cavaliers Need Another Player for Game 4, the Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Is Willing to Help

Miguel Cabrera made a highlight tape on Instagram to show the Cavaliers, just in case they need help on Thursday.

Jose Martinez4056 days ago
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Sneakers

Miguel Cabrera Rocked a Special "Mother's Day" Air Jordan VII Cleat

Miguel Cabrera wore a special pair of Air Jordan VII Cleats to commemorate Mother's Day.

Rajah Allarey4086 days ago
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Sports

Watch These Tigers Fans Savagely Fight Next to a Dumpster on Opening Day

Baseball's back, and so are the fan fights.

Justin Block4120 days ago
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Style

The Detroit Tigers Are Selling a Very Limited-Edition Eminem Baseball Jersey

The Detroit Tigers are putting on for their hometown rapper with this new limited-edition jersey.

Cameron Wolf4121 days ago
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Sports

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton Have Obviously Watched 'Step Brothers' Too Many Times

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton love 'Step Brothers.'

Chris Yuscavage4121 days ago

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