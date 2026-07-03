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LeBron James on His Favorite Dessert: ‘I F*cking Love Chocolate Chip Cookies and Ice Cream’
James recently revealed that he gave up cookies and wine after he was injured last year.
Gayle King Recounts Getting Delivered ‘Half-Eaten’ Slice of Pie, Confesses to Eating It Anyway
The 'CBS Mornings' host shared the bizarre story with her viewers on Tuesday.
Fans Have Thoughts on Angela Simmons Hopping in Oreo-Filled Bath to Launch New Slutty Vegan Menu Item
The socialite and Angela's Cakes owner rattled social media for the second time in less than two weeks.
Subway Will Offer Footlong Cookies in 2024
No word yet if these cookies will be slightly less than 12 inches long. Allegedly.
Hidden Valley Launches Ice Cream Flavors to Be Sold at Walmart
Hidden Valley Ranch is set to launch a special ice cream flavors in March. The limited time dessert will be sold at multiple Walmart locations nationwide.
E-40 Introduces Chicken & Waffles as First Flavor in Ice Cream Brand's Newly Launched Soul Food Line
Following the launch of six ice cream flavors for his Goon With the Spoon brand earlier this year, E-40 has returned with a new Chicken & Waffles flavor.
Wendy’s Announces ‘Highly Anticipated’ New Frosty Flavor
On Monday, Wendy's added its first new Frosty in three years. The flavor was added to Canadian menus in 2021 and proved to be incredibly popular.
Man Arrested After Attempting to Smear 'Mona Lisa' With Cake While Disguised as Old Woman
A man who disguised himself as an old woman has been arrested after he smeared cake across the glass protecting the 'Mona Lisa' at the Louvre in Paris.
Walmart to Pull Juneteenth Ice Cream Flavor Following Criticism
Photos of the Great Value flavor in question started making the rounds on social media in recent days. The company has now issued a response.
Man Arrested After 73-Year-Old Mom Accidentally Served His Weed Brownies at Senior Center, Now Facing Felony Charge
A South Dakota man has been arrested after his 73-year-old mother accidentally served his cannabis-infused brownies to senior citizens at a community center.
Lil Yachty and Lizzo Had a Hilarious Back and Forth About Her Eating Oreos With Mustard on TikTok
Lizzo’s Oreo-and-mustard combination displayed on TikTok last week left plenty of viewers unsettled, including Lil Yachty, who initiated a back-and-forth.
Video Shows Woman Take Off Dress to Use as Mask in Ice Cream Shop
In a video making the rounds online and recorded off a security camera, the woman enters the store and attempts to repurpose her dress as a face mask.
Cannabis Company Creates 850-Pound Edible Believed to Be World’s Largest Weed Brownie
A Massachusetts cannabis company celebrated National Brownie Day on Wednesday by unveiling what it claims is the “largest THC-infused brownie ever made.”
FTC Reportedly Looking Into Why McDonald's McFlurry Machines Are Always Broken
The federal agency reportedly sent a letter to McDonald's franchisees earlier this summer, questioning them about the faulty equipment and repairs.
Doja Cat Says Her Teeth Fell Out While Biting a Cookie
Minutes into a conversation with Big Boy, Doja said she had been to the dentist shortly before sitting down, explaining how her veneers suddenly fell out.
Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts All Year to Everyone Who Shows Vaccination Card
As if the peace of being vaccinated wasn't enough of an inspiration, you'll now have access to free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme through the end of 2021.
Nestlé Toll House Releases Cookie Dough You Can Eat Without Fear
So far, customers have spotted two flavors of the product: "Chocolate Chip" and "Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Monster."
Ben & Jerry's Plans CBD-Infused Ice Cream
The ice cream-maker says it will release the product as soon as CBD is legalized on the federal level.