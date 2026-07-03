Dessert

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Latest Stories

LeBron James
Sports

LeBron James on His Favorite Dessert: ‘I F*cking Love Chocolate Chip Cookies and Ice Cream’

James recently revealed that he gave up cookies and wine after he was injured last year.

tara mahadevan103 days ago
Split photo. Left: Gayle King posing on a red carpet. Right: Half-eaten slice of pie inside of a plastic container.
Pop Culture

Gayle King Recounts Getting Delivered ‘Half-Eaten’ Slice of Pie, Confesses to Eating It Anyway

The 'CBS Mornings' host shared the bizarre story with her viewers on Tuesday.

Alex Ocho676 days ago
Angela Simmons on a red carpet wearing a strapless, intricately beaded and sequined gown with a deep neckline, holding a matching clutch
Pop Culture

Fans Have Thoughts on Angela Simmons Hopping in Oreo-Filled Bath to Launch New Slutty Vegan Menu Item

The socialite and Angela's Cakes owner rattled social media for the second time in less than two weeks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams739 days ago
Life

Subway Will Offer Footlong Cookies in 2024

No word yet if these cookies will be slightly less than 12 inches long. Allegedly.

Jose Martinez961 days ago
This is an image of ranch
Life

Hidden Valley Launches Ice Cream Flavors to Be Sold at Walmart

Hidden Valley Ranch is set to launch a special ice cream flavors in March. The limited time dessert will be sold at multiple Walmart locations nationwide.

Starr Savoy1224 days ago
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E-40 poses with Chicken & Waffles flavor ice cream.
Music

E-40 Introduces Chicken & Waffles as First Flavor in Ice Cream Brand's Newly Launched Soul Food Line

Following the launch of six ice cream flavors for his Goon With the Spoon brand earlier this year, E-40 has returned with a new Chicken &amp; Waffles flavor.

Jose Martinez1314 days ago
Wendy's logo. On Monday, 30 August 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Life

Wendy’s Announces ‘Highly Anticipated’ New Frosty Flavor

On Monday, Wendy's added its first new Frosty in three years. The flavor was added to Canadian menus in 2021 and proved to be incredibly popular.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1502 days ago
The Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris, France
Life

Man Arrested After Attempting to Smear 'Mona Lisa' With Cake While Disguised as Old Woman

A man who disguised himself as an old woman has been arrested after he smeared cake across the glass protecting the 'Mona Lisa' at the Louvre in Paris.

Joe Price1510 days ago
A logo for a Walmart location is pictured
Life

Walmart to Pull Juneteenth Ice Cream Flavor Following Criticism

Photos of the Great Value flavor in question started making the rounds on social media in recent days. The company has now issued a response.

Trace William Cowen1516 days ago
A South Dakota man has been arrested after his mother accidentally served his weed brownies at her senior center
Life

Man Arrested After 73-Year-Old Mom Accidentally Served His Weed Brownies at Senior Center, Now Facing Felony Charge

A South Dakota man has been arrested after his 73-year-old mother accidentally served his cannabis-infused brownies to senior citizens at a community center.

Brad Callas1646 days ago
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Lil Yachty attends 2021 Revolt Summit
Music

Lil Yachty and Lizzo Had a Hilarious Back and Forth About Her Eating Oreos With Mustard on TikTok

Lizzo’s Oreo-and-mustard combination displayed on TikTok last week left plenty of viewers unsettled, including Lil Yachty, who initiated a back-and-forth. 

Brenton Blanchet1650 days ago
A woman takes off her dress to wear as mask
Life

Video Shows Woman Take Off Dress to Use as Mask in Ice Cream Shop

In a video making the rounds online and recorded off a security camera, the woman enters the store and attempts to repurpose her dress as a face mask.

Brenton Blanchet1656 days ago
MariMed unveils the world's largest weed brownie
Life

Cannabis Company Creates 850-Pound Edible Believed to Be World’s Largest Weed Brownie

A Massachusetts cannabis company celebrated National Brownie Day on Wednesday by unveiling what it claims is the “largest THC-infused brownie ever made.”

Brad Callas1683 days ago
McFlurry
Life

FTC Reportedly Looking Into Why McDonald's McFlurry Machines Are Always Broken

The federal agency reportedly sent a letter to McDonald's franchisees earlier this summer, questioning them about the faulty equipment and repairs.

Joshua Espinoza1781 days ago
doja
Music

Doja Cat Says Her Teeth Fell Out While Biting a Cookie

Minutes into a conversation with Big Boy, Doja said she had been to the dentist shortly before sitting down, explaining how her veneers suddenly fell out.

Brenton Blanchet1845 days ago
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kreme
Life

Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts All Year to Everyone Who Shows Vaccination Card

As if the peace of being vaccinated wasn't enough of an inspiration, you'll now have access to free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme through the end of 2021.

Trace William Cowen1944 days ago
Nestle
Life

Nestlé Toll House Releases Cookie Dough You Can Eat Without Fear

So far, customers have spotted two flavors of the product: "Chocolate Chip" and "Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Monster."

Joshua Espinoza2577 days ago
Ben & Jerry's
Life

Ben & Jerry's Plans CBD-Infused Ice Cream

The ice cream-maker says it will release the product as soon as CBD is legalized on the federal level.

Joshua Espinoza2605 days ago

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