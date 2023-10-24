NBA Under Investigation by DOJ Over Alleged Anticompetitive Behavior Towards Big3

The NBA is under investigation by the Department of Justice for anticompetitive behavior and diminishing Ice Cube's Big3 league, TMZ Sports reports.

The DOJ filed an inquiry last month into the NBA allegedly using their name and popularity to prevent sponsors from working with the Big3 and discouraging TV networks from giving the growing league exposure. The NBA has denied all accusations.

For months, Ice Cube has alleged the NBA has been actively trying to shun his Big3 league, even though he's made numerous attempts to work with them. According to the report, current NBA players are interested in playing in the Big3 league, but the NBA placed arbitrary rules to prevent them from doing so.

It's important to note that players such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan, James Harden, and more have played in summer leagues such as the Drew League. The alleged squash of the Big3 league also goes as far NBA owners being averted from investing in Cube's company.

Referees are also involved as they are not allowed to officiate any games for the Big3, even though they work for other companies outside of the NBA. If the DOJ finds the league committed the alleged antitrust violations, the NBA could be hit with a huge fine.

According to NBA spokesman Mike Bass, all the allegations regarding sponsorship and TV exposure and preventing sponsors from working with the Big3 are "not true."

He added, "We have been supportive of the Big3 since its inception, but we declined to invest."