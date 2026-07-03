Director Antoine Fuqua on Denzel Washington’s ‘Equalizer’ Trilogy: ‘It’s A Part of Who He Is’
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We spoke with ‘The Equalizer 3’ director Antoine Fuqua about Denzel Washington, bringing in Dakota Fanning, and more.Jacob Kramer
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'I Could Never Thank Denzel Enough': Antwone Fisher Reflects on Life After 'Antwone Fisher'
Antwone Fisher, the subject of 2002's 'Antwone Fisher', talks the film's legacy as its a part of the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival, his work, and more.Khal
Denzel Washington's Oscar-winning performance in "Training Day' is streaming now on Netflix. Here are 19 'Training Day' easter eggs & facts you may have missed.Kevin Wong
We know Denzel got robbed for Best Actor for 'Fences,' but will the Academy try to smooth it over this year?Dria Roland