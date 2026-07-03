Denzel Washington Movies

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Denzel Washington attends the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II"
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington on ‘Gladiator II’ Costumes: ‘The Ladies Seem to Like the Rings a Lot’

The Oscar-winning actor has received a lot of love for his extravagant Roman fits.

Joshua Espinoza589 days ago
Denzel Washington smiling, wearing a black suit, against a dark background.
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington's 'Gladiator II' Press Run Is Truly One for the Ages

He's putting this dress on, these rings, and going crazy. But that's not all.

Trace William Cowen604 days ago
Denzel Washington, wearing a black suit, holding a microphone and smiling while seated against a light background.
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Says Ryan Coogler Is Writing Him a 'Black Panther 3' Part

These days, the two-time Oscar winner is "only interested in working with the best."

Trace William Cowen613 days ago
Denzel Washington and Herman Boone
Sports

Head Coach of Team That Inspired 'Remember the Titans,' Herman Boone, Dies at 84

The legendary Virginia high school coach was portrayed by Denzel Washington in 'Remember The Titians.'

Xavier Hamilton2403 days ago
Denzel Washington equalizer 2
Pop Culture

'The Equalizer 2' Captures Top Spot at the Box Office in Debut Weekend

The Denzel Washington-led sequel snatched the No. 1 spot from its fellow sequel, Cher-starring 'Mamma Mia!' The R-rated flick raked in $35.8 million at North American theaters.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2918 days ago
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Denzel Washington equalizer
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Plays a Lethal Lyft Driver in New 'The Equalizer 2' Trailer

Denzel Washington deserves a five-star rating in this new trailer for 'The Equalizer 2.' Washington is reprising his role as the vigilante Robert McCall. The film hits theaters on July 20.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2945 days ago

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