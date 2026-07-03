Def Jam Records

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YG and Kendrick Lamar
Music

Kendrick Lamar Told YG to Never Rush an Album Just to Get Out Of a Bad Deal

YG's next album, 'The Gentleman's Club,' comes out on June 19.

Trey Alston43 days ago

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