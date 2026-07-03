Latest Stories
Death Grips Walk Off Stage Mid-Set After Fans Throw Glowsticks
There have been a number of incidents at the band's recent tour stops ranging from strange costumes to public urination.
Death Grips Just Announced A New Album Called 'Bottomless Pit'
Death Grips are coming back with a new album called 'Bottomless Pit.'
Watch Footage of Death Grips Being Officially Resurrected in Seattle
Your favorite frustration artists have fully risen from the dead, having slayed the first stop on their post-"breakup" tour.
Death Grips Surprise Everyone By Dropping New Instrumental Album
The noisy hip-hoppers have a new album, but it's not the one you think.
Robert Pattinson Played Guitar on Death Grips' Song "Birds"
The version of the song was included on the physical release of the band's album, "Government Plates."
Stream and Download Death Grips' "N****s on the Moon" EP
The EP dropped out of nowhere and features Björk.
Zach Hill and Death Grips Made a Short Film Starring Robert Pattinson About Underground Prostitution
And Death Grips is doing the soundtrack.
Boiler Room and Ray-Ban are Presenting a SXSW Warehouse Showcase
We reported that Flosstradamus had removed Chief Keef from their "Turn Up! SXSW" showcase, but it seems as though Boiler Room (in conjunction with Ray-Ban) has picked up the MC for their SXSW showcase on March 16 for an exclusive performance. Boiler Room has also netted Death Grips, Baauer B2B RL Grime (!!!!), Skream, Lunice, Shlohmo, and Mount Kimbie... And yes, it will all be live-streamed. Hit up Boiler Room to RSVP early!
Death Grips' Albums Removed From Their YouTube Channel Following a "Copyright Claim" by Sony
The band's feud with Epic and SMG continues.
Video: Death Grips "Come Up and Get Me"
Featuring twelve minutes of MC Ride madness.
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Epic Records Drops Death Grips
The label are working to dissolve their relationship with the duo.
Epic Records Issue E-Mail Statement to Death Grips on "No Love Deep Web" Leak
They are ordering all sites to cease distribution of the album.
Watch the Death Grips-Scored Animation, "True Vulture"
Death Grips provides the audio for Galen Pehrson's visuals.
Video: Death Grips "World of Dogs"
Check out the group's new disturbing visual off <em>No Love Deep Web.</em>
Music Links of The Day
Lykke Li's most hip-hop moments, the 5 best Miguel remixes so far, and did Jay-Z sell out or save Brooklyn?