Death Grips

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Latest Stories

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Death Grips Walk Off Stage Mid-Set After Fans Throw Glowsticks

There have been a number of incidents at the band's recent tour stops ranging from strange costumes to public urination.

Jade Gomez1008 days ago
Music

Death Grips Just Announced A New Album Called 'Bottomless Pit'

Death Grips are coming back with a new album called 'Bottomless Pit.'

Jay Balfour3923 days ago
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Music

Watch Footage of Death Grips Being Officially Resurrected in Seattle

Your favorite frustration artists have fully risen from the dead, having slayed the first stop on their post-"breakup" tour.

Trace William Cowen4046 days ago
Music

Death Grips Surprise Everyone By Dropping New Instrumental Album

The noisy hip-hoppers have a new album, but it's not the one you think.

James Keith4212 days ago
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Music

Robert Pattinson Played Guitar on Death Grips' Song "Birds"

The version of the song was included on the physical release of the band's album, "Government Plates."

Zach Frydenlund4247 days ago
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Music

Stream and Download Death Grips' "N****s on the Moon" EP

The EP dropped out of nowhere and features Björk.

Zach Frydenlund4422 days ago
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Music

Boiler Room and Ray-Ban are Presenting a SXSW Warehouse Showcase

We reported that Flosstradamus had removed Chief Keef from their "Turn Up! SXSW" showcase, but it seems as though Boiler Room (in conjunction with Ray-Ban) has picked up the MC for their SXSW showcase on March 16 for an exclusive performance. Boiler Room has also netted Death Grips, Baauer B2B RL Grime (!!!!), Skream, Lunice, Shlohmo, and Mount Kimbie... And yes, it will all be live-streamed. Hit up Boiler Room to RSVP early!

khrisd4877 days ago
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Music

Video: Death Grips "Come Up and Get Me"

Featuring twelve minutes of MC Ride madness.

Sam Weiss4943 days ago
Music

Music Links of The Day

10 great Das Racist songs, Trinidad James explains "All Gold Everything," and 10 UGK songs everyone should know.

Daniel Isenberg4974 days ago
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Music

Epic Records Drops Death Grips

The label are working to dissolve their relationship with the duo.

Eric Diep5007 days ago
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Music

Epic Records Issue E-Mail Statement to Death Grips on "No Love Deep Web" Leak

They are ordering all sites to cease distribution of the album.

Eric Diep5008 days ago
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Music

Watch the Death Grips-Scored Animation, "True Vulture"

Death Grips provides the audio for Galen Pehrson's visuals.

Sam Weiss5022 days ago
Music

Video: Death Grips "World of Dogs"

Check out the group's new disturbing visual off <em>No Love Deep Web.</em>

Eric Diep5028 days ago
Music

Music Links of The Day

Lykke Li's most hip-hop moments, the 5 best Miguel remixes so far, and did Jay-Z sell out or save Brooklyn?

Daniel Isenberg5031 days ago

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