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James Van Der Beek’s Wife Shares Emotional Details About His Final Days
Details have emerged about how Van Der Beek, who starred on Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003, spent his final days with family before his passing on February 11, 2026.
Mehcad Brooks Slams James Van Der Beek GoFundMe Critics: 'Headlines are Fake AF'
Why a $4.7M ranch doesn’t tell the real story: Brooks breaks down the GoFundMe, the trust, and the financial reality behind Van Der Beek’s death.
WWE Star Stacy Keibler Says She Spent James Van Der Beek’s Final Days With Him
'You showed me what it looks like to trust God’s plan, even when it breaks your heart,' she wrote in her tribute.
James Van Der Beek’s Family Launches GoFundMe After His Death Amid ‘Significant Financial Strain'
The 'Dawson's Creek' actor died on Wednesday following a battle with colorectal cancer.
'Dawson's Creek' Star James Van Der Beek Dead at 48
James Van Der Beek previously revealed in late 2024 that he was battling colorectal cancer.
James Van Der Beek Is Selling 'Varsity Blues' Jerseys to Pay for Cancer Treatment
The actor wrote, '100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own).'
James Van Der Beek Diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer: 'I’m Feeling Good’
The 47-year-old 'Dawson's Creek' actor will also appear on a cancer awareness special next month.
James Van Der Beek Says Daughter Uses 'Dawson's Creek' Crying Meme on Him
James Van Der Beek revealed that his eldest daughter has not only discovered his crying meme from 'Dawson's Creek,' but has used it against him.
Joshua Jackson on Playing Darker Roles, 'Dawson’s Creek' Revivalism, and Where Charlie Conway Is Today
Season 2 of 'Oracle 2: The Dreamland Murders' is on Audible now. We spoke with star Joshua Jackson about playing thriller roles and his career over the years.
Cast of 'Dawson's Creek' Ponder What a Revival Could Look Like
"It would have to be a reinvention of sorts."
14 Juicy Things That Went on Behind the Scenes of Your Favorite Teen Dramas
From "90210" to "Buffy," no teen show was immune to a little drama.