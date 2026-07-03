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Kimberly Brook (L) and James Van Der Beek attend the Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE LA 2018 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 3, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

James Van Der Beek’s Wife Shares Emotional Details About His Final Days

Details have emerged about how Van Der Beek, who starred on Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003, spent his final days with family before his passing on February 11, 2026.

Cheryl Thompson151 days ago
Mehcad Brooks Slams James Van Der Beek GoFundMe Critics: 'Headlines are Fake AF'
Pop Culture

Mehcad Brooks Slams James Van Der Beek GoFundMe Critics: 'Headlines are Fake AF'

Why a $4.7M ranch doesn’t tell the real story: Brooks breaks down the GoFundMe, the trust, and the financial reality behind Van Der Beek’s death.

Bernadette Giacomazzo151 days ago
WWE Star Stacy Kiebler Says She Spent James Van Der Beek's 'Final Days' With Him
Sports

WWE Star Stacy Keibler Says She Spent James Van Der Beek’s Final Days With Him

'You showed me what it looks like to trust God’s plan, even when it breaks your heart,' she wrote in her tribute.

Bernadette Giacomazzo156 days ago
James Van Der Beek smiling, wearing a gray suit with a black vest and tie, against a red and white background.
Pop Culture

James Van Der Beek’s Family Launches GoFundMe After His Death Amid ‘Significant Financial Strain'

The 'Dawson's Creek' actor died on Wednesday following a battle with colorectal cancer.

Alex Ocho157 days ago
James Van Der Beek with short hair wearing a light gray shearling jacket sits indoors, with a plant and stacked logs in the background.
Pop Culture

'Dawson's Creek' Star James Van Der Beek Dead at 48

James Van Der Beek previously revealed in late 2024 that he was battling colorectal cancer.

Alex Ocho157 days ago
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James Van Der Beek
Music

James Van Der Beek Is Selling 'Varsity Blues' Jerseys to Pay for Cancer Treatment

The actor wrote, '100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own).'

Trey Alston594 days ago
James Van Der Beek in a shearling jacket and gray sweater sits on a blue couch against a textured gray background.
Pop Culture

James Van Der Beek Diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer: 'I’m Feeling Good’

The 47-year-old 'Dawson's Creek' actor will also appear on a cancer awareness special next month.

Alex Ocho622 days ago
James Van der Beek arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Pop Culture

James Van Der Beek Says Daughter Uses 'Dawson's Creek' Crying Meme on Him

James Van Der Beek revealed that his eldest daughter has not only discovered his crying meme from 'Dawson's Creek,' but has used it against him.

Jose Martinez1333 days ago
Joshua Jackson attends the NBCU FYC House "Dr. Death" carpet at NBCU FYC House
Pop Culture

Joshua Jackson on Playing Darker Roles, 'Dawson’s Creek' Revivalism, and Where Charlie Conway Is Today

Season 2 of 'Oracle 2: The Dreamland Murders' is on Audible now. We spoke with star Joshua Jackson about playing thriller roles and his career over the years.

Marriska Fernandes1514 days ago
The cast of television's 'Dawson's Creek' poses for a photo.
Pop Culture

Cast of 'Dawson's Creek' Ponder What a Revival Could Look Like

"It would have to be a reinvention of sorts."

Sajae Elder3034 days ago
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Pop Culture

14 Juicy Things That Went on Behind the Scenes of Your Favorite Teen Dramas

From "90210" to "Buffy," no teen show was immune to a little drama.

Alex Bracetti4307 days ago

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