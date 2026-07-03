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Operation Smile's Annual Ski & Smile Challenge
Pop Culture

Kimberly Van Der Beek Honors James on First Father's Day Since His Death

The mother of six shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, saying her late husband continues to parent "from the other side."

Abel Shifferaw27 days ago

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