Dawn Richard

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Sean "P.Diddy" Combs and Dawn Richard perform onstage during the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Dawn Richard's Lawsuit Against Diddy Dismissed

A federal judge ruled that almost all of the singer's claims fell outside of their statutes of limitations.

Shawn Setaro33 days ago
Diddy's Dirty Money (L-R: Kalenna Harper, Dawn Richard and Diddy)
Music

Dawn Richard Claims She Was 'Threatened' to Choose Dirty Money Over Danity Kane

"I was bought out of a contract, and I was told I couldn’t leave."

Trey Alston210 days ago
Singer Dawn Richard and rapper Diddy performing on stage, both in black outfits, with microphones, in a concert setting.
Music

Dawn Richard Drops 10 Companies From Diddy Lawsuit, Prepares New Complaint

Diddy is still not in the clear and is preparing for a new complaint from Richard.

Mark Elibert336 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: Sean Combs attend the Kanye West Ready-To-Wear Fall/Winter 2012 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Halle Freyssinet on March 6, 2012 in Paris, France.
Music

Diddy Case: Cassie’s Former Best Friend Says They Hid From Mogul in a Ditch, Dawn Richard Questioned

Cassie Ventura's longtime (and now estranged) best friend claimed that she and Cassie once hid from Diddy in a ditch for what "felt like hours."

Shawn Setaro425 days ago
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Dawn Richard and Sean "Diddy" Combs at the BET Awards. Porsha wears a strapless dress and large earrings; Diddy in a white suit and sunglasses.
Music

Dawn Richard Testifies Diddy Threatened to Make People ‘Disappear,’ Backs Cassie’s Account of Abuse

She testified that he would tell her that "people could go missing" if he didn't get his way.

Joe Price425 days ago
Dawn Richard has testified that she saw Diddy mistreat his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
Music

Dawn Richard Claims She Saw Diddy Attack Cassie With Egg-Filled Skillet

The former Danity Kane member, who has previously accused Diddy of harassment and sexual abuse, has testified that she saw the music mogul mistreat his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

Jaelani Turner-Williams427 days ago
Kalenna Harper and Dawn Richard
Music

Former Dirty Money Member Kalenna Harper Denies Claims Made in Dawn Richard’s Diddy Lawsuit: ‘Some Do Not Align With My Own Truth’

Harper shared on social media that she didn't witness the abuse that Richard claimed she did.

Trey Alston672 days ago
Dawn Richard at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Diddy sitting court side during the 2023 eastern conference finals.
Music

Dawn Richard Files Lawsuit Against Diddy, New Accusations of Physical Abuse and Sexual Assault (UPDATE)

The original Danity Kane member also claimed that she witnessed the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder physically assault his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

Joe Price675 days ago
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Music

Aubrey O'Day Shares Support for Cassie's Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Diddy: 'I Stay Trying to Tell Y'all'

The former Danity Kane member said that she's been trying to warn people about Diddy for years.

Joe Price974 days ago
Music

Aubrey O’Day Says Diddy Reportedly Sent Her NDA in Exchange for Danity Kane's Publishing Rights

"This is just some measly streaming money in order to stay hushed on Puff," she says.

Alex Ocho1036 days ago
Music

Dawn Richard Joins Kingdom For "Honest"

"Loving you is like smoking spliffs, it's a temporary high."

James Keith3734 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: DΔWN Drops Her New Song "Genocide"

Dawn Richard is back with a powerful new song.

Lauren Nostro4093 days ago

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