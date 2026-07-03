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Dawn Richard's Lawsuit Against Diddy Dismissed
A federal judge ruled that almost all of the singer's claims fell outside of their statutes of limitations.
Dawn Richard Claims She Was 'Threatened' to Choose Dirty Money Over Danity Kane
"I was bought out of a contract, and I was told I couldn’t leave."
Dawn Richard Drops 10 Companies From Diddy Lawsuit, Prepares New Complaint
Diddy is still not in the clear and is preparing for a new complaint from Richard.
Dawn Richard Reportedly Denies Ex Que Mosley’s Drugging Allegations at Diddy’s Home
She denied that she drugged him.
Diddy Case: Cassie’s Former Best Friend Says They Hid From Mogul in a Ditch, Dawn Richard Questioned
Cassie Ventura's longtime (and now estranged) best friend claimed that she and Cassie once hid from Diddy in a ditch for what "felt like hours."
Dawn Richard Testifies Diddy Threatened to Make People ‘Disappear,’ Backs Cassie’s Account of Abuse
She testified that he would tell her that "people could go missing" if he didn't get his way.
Dawn Richard Claims She Saw Diddy Attack Cassie With Egg-Filled Skillet
The former Danity Kane member, who has previously accused Diddy of harassment and sexual abuse, has testified that she saw the music mogul mistreat his ex-girlfriend Cassie.
Former Dirty Money Member Kalenna Harper Denies Claims Made in Dawn Richard’s Diddy Lawsuit: ‘Some Do Not Align With My Own Truth’
Harper shared on social media that she didn't witness the abuse that Richard claimed she did.
Dawn Richard Files Lawsuit Against Diddy, New Accusations of Physical Abuse and Sexual Assault (UPDATE)
The original Danity Kane member also claimed that she witnessed the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder physically assault his ex-girlfriend Cassie.
Aubrey O'Day Responds to Diddy and Cassie Settling Abuse Lawsuit: 'Money > Accountability. Every Time' (UPDATE)
The former Danity Kane member has spoken out about the turn of events.
Aubrey O'Day Shares Support for Cassie's Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Diddy: 'I Stay Trying to Tell Y'all'
The former Danity Kane member said that she's been trying to warn people about Diddy for years.
Aubrey O’Day Says Diddy Reportedly Sent Her NDA in Exchange for Danity Kane's Publishing Rights
"This is just some measly streaming money in order to stay hushed on Puff," she says.
Dawn Richard Joins Kingdom For "Honest"
"Loving you is like smoking spliffs, it's a temporary high."
Premiere: DΔWN Drops Her New Song "Genocide"
Dawn Richard is back with a powerful new song.