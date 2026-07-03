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Latest Stories

The Weeknd's latest Dawn FM video
Music

Watch The Weeknd Get Into Brutal Fight With Older Version of Himself in New “Gasoline” Video

The ‘Dawn FM’ era is one for the ages and now includes another new video from Abel, again building on the aged-up aesthetic found on the cover art.

Trace William Cowen1649 days ago
The Weeknd performing at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
Music

The Weeknd: 'Did You Know You’re Experiencing a New Trilogy?’

Fresh off the release of his fifth studio album 'Dawn FM,' The Weeknd took to Twitter to say we are in fact in the midst of a “new trilogy.”

Brad Callas1650 days ago
The Weeknd attends the Music In Action Awards Ceremony
Music

Here Are the First Week Projections for The Weeknd’s New Album ‘Dawn FM’ and Gunna's 'DS4EVER' (UPDATE)

On Friday, The Weeknd unveiled 'Dawn FM,' avoiding any lengthy rollouts after announcing the album and swiftly giving fans exactly what they wanted.

Brenton Blanchet1650 days ago
The Weeknd poses for the camera
Music

The Weeknd Unveils Striking Cover Art for New Album ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd's new album, his first since the 2020 blockbuster 'After Hours,' is out later this week. But first, let's get a closer look at the cover art.

Trace William Cowen1656 days ago
The Weeknd accepting an award at iHeartRadioMusic awards
Music

The Weeknd Thanks Jim Carrey for Appearing on Upcoming 'Dawn FM' Album, Actor Says He's 'Thrilled to Play a Part'

Just hours after he was listed as a guest on the album, Jim Carrey took to Twitter to reveal that he's heard The Weeknd's impending 'Dawn FM.'

Brad Callas1657 days ago
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A screenshot from the trailer for The Weeknd's new album 'Dawn FM'
Music

The Weeknd Announces New Album ‘Dawn FM’ f/ Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and More

Alongside a dramatic trailer, The Weeknd has announced the imminent arrival of his next album 'Dawn FM,' which features Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and more.

Joe Price1657 days ago
weeknd-album
Music

The Weeknd Says Album 'Is Complete,' Teases 'Exciting Features’ Before It Drops

The Weeknd made his return to his Apple Music 1 show 'Memento Mori' and discussed the status of his forthcoming album, which he said "is complete."

tara mahadevan1747 days ago

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