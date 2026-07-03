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Watch The Weeknd Get Into Brutal Fight With Older Version of Himself in New “Gasoline” Video
The ‘Dawn FM’ era is one for the ages and now includes another new video from Abel, again building on the aged-up aesthetic found on the cover art.
The Weeknd: 'Did You Know You’re Experiencing a New Trilogy?’
Fresh off the release of his fifth studio album 'Dawn FM,' The Weeknd took to Twitter to say we are in fact in the midst of a “new trilogy.”
Here Are the First Week Projections for The Weeknd’s New Album ‘Dawn FM’ and Gunna's 'DS4EVER' (UPDATE)
On Friday, The Weeknd unveiled 'Dawn FM,' avoiding any lengthy rollouts after announcing the album and swiftly giving fans exactly what they wanted.
The Weeknd Unveils Striking Cover Art for New Album ‘Dawn FM’
The Weeknd's new album, his first since the 2020 blockbuster 'After Hours,' is out later this week. But first, let's get a closer look at the cover art.
The Weeknd Thanks Jim Carrey for Appearing on Upcoming 'Dawn FM' Album, Actor Says He's 'Thrilled to Play a Part'
Just hours after he was listed as a guest on the album, Jim Carrey took to Twitter to reveal that he's heard The Weeknd's impending 'Dawn FM.'
The Weeknd Announces New Album ‘Dawn FM’ f/ Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and More
Alongside a dramatic trailer, The Weeknd has announced the imminent arrival of his next album 'Dawn FM,' which features Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and more.
The Weeknd Says Album 'Is Complete,' Teases 'Exciting Features’ Before It Drops
The Weeknd made his return to his Apple Music 1 show 'Memento Mori' and discussed the status of his forthcoming album, which he said "is complete."