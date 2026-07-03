David Simon

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Pop Culture

Michael K. Williams Death: ‘The Wire’ Creator Urges Leniency in Sentencing of Dealer Who Sold Fatal Fentanyl Dose to Actor

David Simon says the man who sold the drugs to Williams was also dealing with addiction.

Mark Elibert1107 days ago
David Simon and Michael K. Williams
Pop Culture

'The Wire' Creator David Simon Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Michael K. Williams: 'He Gave Us An Astounding Gift'

Just a week after the tragic death of Michael K. Williams, 'The Wire' creator David Simon penned a tribute to the late actor in the New York Times.

Brad Callas1770 days ago
James Franco and David Simon
Pop Culture

'The Deuce' Co-Creator David Simon Defends James Franco Over Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

HBO's 'The Deuce' came to an end on Monday, just weeks after series lead James Franco was sued for alleged sexual exploitation.

Joe Price2453 days ago
governor brian kemp georgia
Pop Culture

Georgia Governor Plans to Visit Hollywood After Boycott Threats Over Abortion Law

Gov. Kemp's controversial Heartbeat Bill is scheduled to go in effect Jan 1.

Kyle Shokeye2625 days ago
David Simon attends the 'Vice' Season 6 Premiere
Pop Culture

David Simon Is Back on Twitter and Celebrates With a Wild Tweetstorm

David Simon, showrunner for The Wire and The Deuce, returned to Twitter on Friday after being banned for tweeting that a Trump supporter "should die of a slow-moving venereal rash that settles in your lying throat," and should "die of boils."

Katherine Barner2947 days ago
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This is a photo of Michael B. Jordan.
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Recalls His Heartbreaking Death Scene on ‘The Wire’

It was as sad to film as it was to watch.

Sajae Elder3063 days ago
John C. Reilly
Pop Culture

Jimmy McNulty Character From 'The Wire' Was Almost Played by John C. Reilly

Idris Elba also admits that his role on 'The Wire' changed his whole life.

juliarp3074 days ago

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