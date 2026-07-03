Darth Vader

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A person wearing white gloves holds a lightsaber hilt on display, illuminated by spotlights in a dark setting.
Pop Culture

Darth Vader’s Original Lightsaber Sells for Record $3.6 Million

Darth Vader’s on-screen lightsaber from ‘Star Wars’ just sold for a record $3.6 million at Propstore’s Los Angeles auction.

Mark Elibert314 days ago
Kenneth Colley attended a 'Star Wars' Convention on March 8, 1998, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Pop Culture

‘Star Wars’ Actor Behind Iconic Villain Dead

The fan-favorite original trilogy star passed away after a fall led to complications from COVID and pneumonia.

Aaron Rasmussen380 days ago
Hayden Christensen
Pop Culture

Hayden Christensen Returning as Darth Vader After Nearly 20 Years in 'Ahsoka'

The news was announced at a Star Wars panel in Japan.

Trey Alston454 days ago
James Earl Jones
Pop Culture

James Earl Jones, Revered Award-Winning Actor, Dead at 93

The distinguished actor was best known for his dramatic roles, including being the iconic voice of Darth Vader.

Jade Gomez677 days ago
Darth Vader themed water bottle with "Star Wars" and "TRUFFLE" text, spotlighted between smoke swirls against a dark backdrop
Pop Culture

TRUFF's Darth Vader-Themed 'Star Wars' Hot Sauce Will Be Its Spiciest Yet

The luxury truffle condiment brand has promised the Dark Side Hot Sauce is its hottest yet.

Joe Price820 days ago
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Sports

Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania’s Relationship Is Similar to Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, Says NBA Officials

Shams used to work with Woj at Yahoo Sports before they both went their seperate ways to the Athletic and ESPN.

Mark Elibert1018 days ago
James Earl Jones
Pop Culture

James Earl Jones Signals Retirement by Signing Over Rights to Voice of Darth Vader

James Earl Jones is ready to end his decades-long portrayal of Darth Vader, as the actor has signed over the rights to his voice to A.I. technology.;

Brad Callas1393 days ago
Ewan McGregor in an appearance on 'The Tonight Show'
Pop Culture

Ewan McGregor Says He ‘Just About Sh*t My Pants’ in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Scene With Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader

Ahead of the arrival of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' Ewan McGregor opened up about how terrified he was when he first acted opposite Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

Joe Price1515 days ago
obi-wan-screenshot-may-3
Pop Culture

Disney+ 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series Gets a New Trailer

To celebrate May the 4th, a.k.a. 'Star Wars' Day, Disney and Lucasfilm unleashed a new trailer for the Ewan McGregor-starring 'Obi-Wan Kenobi​​​​​​​' series.

Joe Price1536 days ago
Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor
Pop Culture

Hayden Christensen Speaks on Return to ‘Star Wars’ as Darth Vader, Ewan McGregor Reflects on Their ‘Special Bond’

Ewan McGregor, set to star in the Disney+ series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' says it was “spine-tingling” to reunite with his co-star Hayden Christensen.

Joe Price1591 days ago
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A lookbook photo from Kith's new 'Star Wars' collection
Style

Kith Collaborates With 'Star Wars' on New Collection

Streetwear brand Kith has joined forces (pun intended) with 'Star Wars' for its latest collaboration, which consists of both apparel and accessories.

Joe Price1671 days ago
Hayden Christensen at Disneyland resort
Pop Culture

Hayden Christensen to Reprise His Role as Anakin Skywalker in Disney+'s New 'Star Wars' Series 'Ahsoka'

Sixteen years after starring in 2005’s 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,' Hayden Christensen will be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker in Disney+'s 'Ahsoka'

Brad Callas1729 days ago
Darth Vader's helmet.
Pop Culture

Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Original Darth Vader Helmet From Bad Robot Productions

A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into J.J. Abrams' production company, Bad Robot, stealing Darth Vader's helmet and some other 'Star Wars' props.

Gavin Evans2056 days ago
David Prowse and Darth Vader
Pop Culture

Original Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Dead at 85

David Prowse, the English actor and bodybuilder best known for his role as Darth Vader in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy, has died age 85.

Joe Price2057 days ago

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