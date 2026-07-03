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Dan Harmon Confirms 'Rick and Morty' Movie in Development With Dream Director
The Adult Swim co-creator revealed the show's supervising director, Jacob Hair, will be helming it.
Joel McHale Updates Fans on Status of 'Community' Movie, Shoots Down Speculation Over Donald Glover's Schedule (UPDATE)
The actor previously said the production was working around the schedule of Donald Glover, who played Troy Barnes for five seasons.
Chevy Chase on ‘Community’ Exit: ‘I Didn’t Wanna Be Surrounded by That Table, Every Day, With Those People’
Chevy Chase and Donald Glover both starred in the cult comedy, which will soon be getting the feature film treatment.
Donald Glover Could Still Join ‘Community: The Movie,’ Creator Dan Harmon Says
'Community' creator Dan Harmon revealed Donald Glover might still be in the upcoming Peacock film to help complete the "six seasons and a movie" mission.
'Community' Movie Gets Encouraging Update From Alison Brie: ‘Wheels Are Turning’ (UPDATE)
'Community' star Alison Brie said a potential feature film follow-up to the comedy series has reached "the most progress we’ve ever made on that front.”
Dan Harmon's Animated Fox Series ‘Krapopolis’ to Utilize Blockchain Technology
Fox announced that Dan Harmon's 'Krapopolis' will become their first animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain, and embrace NFTs for die-hard fans.
Donald Glover Pitches 'Community' Movie Plot After Table Read for COVID-19 Relief
During a Q&A after the table read, Donald Glover threw out a possible story for a ‘Community’ movie, and the cast seemed to like the idea.
Watch the Trailer for 'Rick and Morty' Season 4's Final 5 Episodes
New episodes start airing May 3.
'Community' Cast Praises Donald Glover, Would Do Movie If Dan Harmon Writes Script
Despite not being in attendance, Donald Glover was the talk of the panel.
Here's the New Trailer for 'Rick and Morty' Season 4
The 10-episode new season begins Nov. 10 on Adult Swim.
Dan Harmon Offers Kanye West His Own 'Rick & Morty' Episode: 'We Have 70, He Can Have One'
This is definitely going to happen, isn't it?
'Star Wars' Director Rian Johnson Deletes 20,000 Tweets So 'Trolls' Won't Find 'Ammunition'
When a blog questioned 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' director Rian Johnson's motives, he wrote back: "If trolls scrutinizing it for ammunition is the new normal, this seems like a 'why not?' move."
70 More 'Rick and Morty' Episodes Are on the Way, Nerds
'Rick and Morty' creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland announced on Instagram on Thursday that Adult Swim has ordered 70 new episodes of the show.
Dan Harmon Says New ‘Rick and Morty’ Season ‘Hasn’t Been Ordered’ by a Network
The season three finale aired last October.
Joel McHale Says Everyone on 'Community' Knew Donald Glover's Reign Was Coming
McHale also said Glover is both "super, super ugly" and has "skin as smooth as olive oil."
'Community' Creator Dan Harmon Apologizes to Writer He Harassed: 'I Was an Awful Boss and a Selfish Baby'
Megan Ganz wrote six episodes of 'Community,' the NBC show that Dan Harmon created.
'Rick and Morty' Creator Dan Harmon on Savage 'Game of Thrones' Jab: 'Wasn't Me'
According to Dan Harmon, that 'Rick and Morty' joke about 'Game of Thrones' was 'a lazy, craftless jab.'
Looney Toons: Why You Need to Be Watching 'Rick and Morty'
Rick and Morty is the Adult Swim show you need to watch.