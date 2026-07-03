Dan Harmon

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Rick and Morty
Pop Culture

Dan Harmon Confirms 'Rick and Morty' Movie in Development With Dream Director

The Adult Swim co-creator revealed the show's supervising director, Jacob Hair, will be helming it.

Trey Alston60 days ago
Pop Culture

Joel McHale Updates Fans on Status of 'Community' Movie, Shoots Down Speculation Over Donald Glover's Schedule (UPDATE)

The actor previously said the production was working around the schedule of Donald Glover, who played Troy Barnes for five seasons.

Jose Martinez866 days ago
chevy chase and donald glover on community
Pop Culture

Chevy Chase on ‘Community’ Exit: ‘I Didn’t Wanna Be Surrounded by That Table, Every Day, With Those People’

Chevy Chase and Donald Glover both starred in the cult comedy, which will soon be getting the feature film treatment.

Trace William Cowen1026 days ago
Community cast in still from show
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Could Still Join ‘Community: The Movie,’ Creator Dan Harmon Says

'Community' creator Dan Harmon revealed Donald Glover might still be in the upcoming Peacock film to help complete the "six seasons and a movie" mission.

Brad Callas1352 days ago
Community cast for news story
Pop Culture

'Community' Movie Gets Encouraging Update From Alison Brie: ‘Wheels Are Turning’ (UPDATE)

'Community' star Alison Brie said a potential feature film follow-up to the comedy series has reached "the most progress we’ve ever made on that front.”

tara mahadevan1447 days ago
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Dan Harmon attends screening of "7 Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through The Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh."
Pop Culture

Dan Harmon's Animated Fox Series ‘Krapopolis’ to Utilize Blockchain Technology

Fox announced that Dan Harmon's 'Krapopolis' will become their first animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain, and embrace NFTs for die-hard fans.

Jose Martinez1888 days ago
Donald Glover speaks onstage during the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards.
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Pitches 'Community' Movie Plot After Table Read for COVID-19 Relief

During a Q&A after the table read, Donald Glover threw out a possible story for a ‘Community’ movie, and the cast seemed to like the idea.

Jose Martinez2252 days ago
A screenshot from Rick and Morty
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for 'Rick and Morty' Season 4's Final 5 Episodes

New episodes start airing May 3.

Gavin Evans2299 days ago
The cast of 'Community' poses on the red carpet.
Pop Culture

'Community' Cast Praises Donald Glover, Would Do Movie If Dan Harmon Writes Script

Despite not being in attendance, Donald Glover was the talk of the panel.

Gavin Evans2442 days ago
rick
Pop Culture

Here's the New Trailer for 'Rick and Morty' Season 4

The 10-episode new season begins Nov. 10 on Adult Swim.

Trace William Cowen2476 days ago
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Director Rian Johnson
Pop Culture

'Star Wars' Director Rian Johnson Deletes 20,000 Tweets So 'Trolls' Won't Find 'Ammunition'

When a blog questioned 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' director Rian Johnson's motives, he wrote back: "If trolls scrutinizing it for ammunition is the new normal, this seems like a 'why not?' move."

juliarp2914 days ago
'Rick and Morty' producers Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon
Pop Culture

70 More 'Rick and Morty' Episodes Are on the Way, Nerds

'Rick and Morty' creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland announced on Instagram on Thursday that Adult Swim has ordered 70 new episodes of the show. 

Katherine Barner2991 days ago
Donald Glover and Joel McHale on 'Community.'
Pop Culture

Joel McHale Says Everyone on 'Community' Knew Donald Glover's Reign Was Coming

McHale also said Glover is both "super, super ugly" and has "skin as smooth as olive oil."

juliarp3067 days ago
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Dan Harmon
Pop Culture

'Community' Creator Dan Harmon Apologizes to Writer He Harassed: 'I Was an Awful Boss and a Selfish Baby'

Megan Ganz wrote six episodes of 'Community,' the NBC show that Dan Harmon created.

juliarp3118 days ago
Rick and Morty
Pop Culture

'Rick and Morty' Creator Dan Harmon on Savage 'Game of Thrones' Jab: 'Wasn't Me'

According to Dan Harmon, that 'Rick and Morty' joke about 'Game of Thrones' was 'a lazy, craftless jab.'

juliarp3243 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Looney Toons: Why You Need to Be Watching 'Rick and Morty'

Rick and Morty is the Adult Swim show you need to watch.

Juca50564001 days ago

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