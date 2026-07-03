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Emma D'Arcy Wears Custom Dragon-Inspired Grill at 'House of the Dragon' Premiere
The 31-year-old star portrays Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel series.
tara mahadevan764 days ago