Emma D'Arcy

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Emma D’Arcy at a public event wearing a half-white, half-black blazer with a polka dot shirt, standing in front of a decorative dragon sculpture
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Emma D'Arcy Wears Custom Dragon-Inspired Grill at 'House of the Dragon' Premiere

The 31-year-old star portrays Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel series.

tara mahadevan764 days ago

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