Coyote Records

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URTE
Music

Premiere: German Producer URTE Announces New EP On Coyote Records With "Tannhäuser Gate"

'Permafrost' drops September 25 via DSPs with limited edition artwork postcards.

James Keith2130 days ago
OH91 (credit: Beth Sheldrick)
Music

Premiere: OH91 Delivers "Shuttle", An Instrumental For Top-Flight MCs Only

The highly-favoured producer returns with an MC-ready riddim.

James Keith3243 days ago
Music

Premiere: Hear "Fugitive" From Tom E. Vercetti's New EP 'Future Perfect'

Growling bass, icy synths and futuristic arpeggios.

James Keith3888 days ago

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