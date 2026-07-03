Cousin Stizz

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Cover art for Cousin Stizz's new album 'Just For You'
Music

Cousin Stizz's New Album 'Just for You' Has Arrived

Serving as his first independent release since 2015's 'Suffolk County,' Boston-bred Cousin Stizz returned on Friday with his new album, 'Just for You'.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1618 days ago
Cousin Stizz Releases New Track "LBS"
Music

Cousin Stizz Drops "LBS" Track and Video Off His Upcoming Album 'Just For You,' Announces Tour

The track marks the fourth single off Cousin Stizz's 'Just For You' album. The independent record will span 13 tracks and is scheduled to arrive next month.

Joshua Espinoza1632 days ago
"Say Dat" - Cousin Stizz
Music

Watch Cousin Stizz Takeover Boston in Video for New Single "Say Dat"

This is Cousin Stizz’s first release since 2019’s 'Trying To Find My Next Thrill.' It’s also Stizz’s return to the independent circuit after leaving his label.

Xavier Hamilton1772 days ago
RTTS_102.3_THUMB
Music

Watch the Second Episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t' f/ Nipsey Hussle, N.O.R.E., and More

The first episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t' tackled some cautionary tales about the record industry; the second episode is all about hip-hop beef.

Joe Price1773 days ago
moonwalk
Music

Chillpill Recruits YBN Nahmir, Cousin Stizz, and Teejayx6 for "Moonwalk"

Rising producer Chillpill kicked off the year with his Rico Nasty and Soleima collab “Lil B*tch,” and now he’s got another star-studded track out.

Joe Price1919 days ago
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Best New Music This Week
Music

Best New Music This Week: Rick Ross, SiR, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and More

This week saw new music from Cousin Stizz, Rick Ross, SiR, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Trippie Redd, and more. These are the best new songs of the week

Brad Callas2535 days ago
Stizz Cover Art
Music

Cousin Stizz Links With Freddie Gibbs for "Toast 2 That"

The Boston rapper's new album, 'Trying to Find My Next Thrill,' is just a week away now.

Joe Price2537 days ago
Best New Music This Week
Music

Best New Music This Week: Lil Durk, Cousin Stizz, Brockhampton, and More

New music this week includes songs from Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Schoolboy Q, Brockhampton, Cousin Stizz, Ariana Grande, Cardo, and more.

Jessica Mckinney2542 days ago
Cousin Stizz
Music

Cousin Stizz Shares "STP," Details New Album 'Trying to Find My Next Thrill'

The Boston rapper also dropped a video for the new track.

Joe Price2543 days ago
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stizz
Music

Premiere: Cousin Stizz Takes It Back to Boston in "Did It" Video

Cousin Stizz ponders how far he's come and how much more he wants to accomplish in new "Did It" video.

Trace William Cowen2823 days ago
shooting
Music

Shooting at Cousin Stizz Show in Atlanta Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured

The shooting took place prior to Stizz taking the stage at the city's iconic Masquerade venue, police said.

Trace William Cowen3169 days ago
Complex Live Cousin Stizz
Music

Watch Common, Cousin Stizz, DJ Envy and Ashley Graham on This Week's "Complex Live"

The latest "Complex Live" features Common, Cousin Stizz, DJ Envy and Ashley Graham.

Complex3249 days ago
gucci
Music

Gucci Mane Is a Financial Guru in Hilariously Weird TV Commercial

Gucci Mane wants to change your life, one dollar at a time.

Trace William Cowen3271 days ago

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