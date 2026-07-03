Cousin Greg

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Into the Thotdessy: The Cast of 'Zola' Talk Getting Starstruck, Ghost Stories, & Ruining Vacations
Pop Culture

Into the Thotdessy: The Cast of 'Zola' Talk Getting Starstruck, Ghost Stories, & Ruining Vacations

During a game of 'Never Have I Ever' Aziah "Zola" King and the cast of Zola (Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Colman Domingo) learn things they've never known about each other and share their initial thoughts when reading the viral thread on Twitter in 2015.

Complex1846 days ago

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