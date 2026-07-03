Cousin Cole

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.
khrisd
Been a long time... shouldn't have left you. Well, you weren't really LEFT, but the Best Remixes feature took an unexpected hiatus last week. We're back with this week's reworks, though, and we have a boatload of doozies from a number of walks of the dance music scene. Everything from trap to drum & bass to juke to twerk, with loads of house and disco sprinkled in between. Future leaders and current ragers. All walks of this EDM life.
khrisd

Latest Stories

cousin cole new years day 2015
Music

Download Cousin Cole's New Years Day 2015 Mix

There may be few better DJ/producers to turn to if looking for a funky good time or left-of-center (yet right-on-point) inspiration than Brooklyn's Co

marcuskdowling4216 days ago
away message
Music

Away Message - "Drunken Dub"

New York's Cousin Cole has taken on a new moniker: Away Message. Why is he doing it? Sometimes it's nice to break away from an established identity an

walmerc4316 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

DJ Class - "Tear Da Club Up (Cousin Cole Remix)"

Even with T&A's recent successful foray into revisiting the Unruly Records catalog, tackling this absolute Bmore classic from DJ Class with a remix is

brenttactic4609 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App