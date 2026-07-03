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Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.khrisd
Two weeks ago, Billboard's cover story focused on the notion that the music industry was doing a poor job of extending itself into the nearly $14 billmarcuskdowling
Been a long time... shouldn't have left you. Well, you weren't really LEFT, but the Best Remixes feature took an unexpected hiatus last week. We're back with this week's reworks, though, and we have a boatload of doozies from a number of walks of the dance music scene. Everything from trap to drum & bass to juke to twerk, with loads of house and disco sprinkled in between. Future leaders and current ragers. All walks of this EDM life.khrisd
The best new music this week includes songs from Drake, Lil Durk, Internet Money, Cousin Stizz, and more.Jessica Mckinney