CORTIS

CORTIS is a South Korean boy band formed by Big Hit Music. The group consists of five members: James, Juhoon, Martin, Seonghyeon, and Keonho. They debuted on August 18, 2025, with the single "What You Want." Their name is drawn from the phrase "COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES," reflecting their determination to think beyond conventional boundaries. True to their name, CORTIS is a crew of self-driven creatives who bring raw authenticity to everything they create—from music and choreography to video content. Their debut EP, Color Outside the Lines, debuted at number 15 on the Billboard 200.

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Five young men posing in front of a wall displaying various sneakers, making peace signs and casual expressions.
Music

CORTIS Kicks Off First World Tour With Sold-Out Incheon Shows

The buzzing K-pop group launched its 'PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN' tour, with shows across North America next month.

Brendan Frederick6 minutes ago
A magazine cover featuring a group of stylishly dressed young people in casual attire, posing in an urban setting.
Music

Cortis "Color Outside the Lines" CD Variations: How to Buy

The debut EP from the South Korean boy band is available now on Complex in three CD versions.

Complex Staff136 days ago
Brandy to Perform the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game
Sports

Brandy Set to Perform the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game

Brandy will be joining Ludacris, Shaboozey, and CORTIS in the 2026 NBA All-Star music lineup.

Bernadette Giacomazzo155 days ago
A collage of four people dancing in various outfits and locations, including traditional attire, casual wear, and formal clothing.
Music

Rising K-Pop Group Cortis' 'Go!' Dance Trend Has TikTok Obsessed

The choreography for the group's breakout hit is still going viral more than a month after the song's release.

Alex Ocho284 days ago

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