CORTIS Kicks Off First World Tour With Sold-Out Incheon Shows

CORTIS opened its first-ever world tour Saturday night (July 18) at Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, selling out both of its opening-weekend shows before the first note hit.

The five-member BIGHIT Music group, which debuted on August 18, 2025, is running the 2026 CORTIS TOUR "PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN" across 14 shows in nine cities through September—an ambitious undertaking for an emerging K-pop group that has been performing publicly for less than a year.

Member Martin explained the philosophy behind the tour in an interview published by The Korean Herald: "To us, 'Put Your Phone Down' means living in the present. We want people to focus on the stage rather than their imaginations. I think this tour will give audiences a clear picture of the kind of performances Cortis hopes to create in the future."

Bandmate James echoed the sentiment. "If you fully immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the concert, taking it in with your eyes and feeling it with your whole body, I think those memories will stay with you even longer," he said. "We'll do our very best to give audiences a time they'll never forget."

The opening night setlist, compiled by fan account CORTIS Asia and circulated on Reddit's r/cortis community, shows that CORTIS performed 12 songs before a four-song encore. The show opened with "Youngcreatorcrew," a track from the GREENGREEN EP known for its crowd singalongs, before moving into "FaSHioN" and the EP’s lead single "REDRED." The set also included "ACAI," "TNT," "JOYRIDE," "LULLABY," "BLUE LIPS," "WASSUP," "GO!," and "WHAT YOU WANT." Fans also noted that "MENTION ME" was a surprise addition to the show that was not part of any setlist shared in advance. The encore brought back "TNT" and "YOUNGCREATORCREW" alongside "ACAI" and a remix of "GO!"