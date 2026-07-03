Latest Stories
Corey Feldman Reportedly Hospitalized After Medical Emergency on Flight
According to reports, the 'Goonies' actor is still undergoing tests at the hospital.
Corey Feldman Claims Johnny Depp Got Him Fired from 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape': 'Still Bitter'
The actor said he secured the role of Arnold “Arnie” Grape but was pushed out of the project because Depp thought he was a "junkie."
Jordan Peele on ‘Very Creepily’ Buying Corey Feldman’s Prosthetic ‘Stand By Me’ Ear
Jordan Peele and Corey Feldman have recently struck up a "new friendship," according to the 'Nope' writer and director. Peele is "very proud of this."
Charlie Sheen Denies Allegations From Corey Feldman That He Raped Corey Haim
Charlie Sheen responded to rape allegations from Corey Feldman after they resurfaced in a new documentary.
Corey Feldman Claims He Was Stabbed in Homicide Attempt, But Cops Disagree (UPDATED)
The 'Goonies' star thinks this late night attacked is connected to threats he continually receives on social media.
Carrie Fisher Tried to Save Corey Feldman From His Drug Addiction
One of Carrie Fisher’s former co-stars, Corey Feldman, talks about the time she tried to save him from his drug addiction.
Corey Feldman Proposes To Canadian Girlfriend Over Deportation Fears Under Trump Presidency
Corey Feldman has proposed to his Canadian girlfriend Courtney Anne – because he’s afraid Trump could deport her
Which A-List Star Has 'Radar Online' Identified as a Pedophile Kingpin?
'Radar Online' says it's about to reveal identity of an A-List star who's a "kingpin" of a child sex ring.
Corey Feldman Gives Bizarre Performance on 'The Today Show'
Corey Feldman's performance of 'Go 4 It' on 'The Today Show' included very strange dancing and a member of Whodini.
Corey Feldman's New Album is "Literally a Sound of the Ages"
But he needs your help to get it out to the masses.
Minor League Baseball Team Apologizes to Fans After Bizarre Corey Feldman Appearance
What was Corey Feldman thinking with this performance?
I Watched That Terrible Corey Feldman Horror Movie So You Don't Have To
Wow, that wasn’t a waste of my life at all.