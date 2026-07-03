Corey Feldman

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Corey Feldman.
Pop Culture

Corey Feldman Reportedly Hospitalized After Medical Emergency on Flight

According to reports, the 'Goonies' actor is still undergoing tests at the hospital.

Complex Staff33 days ago
(L) Corey Feldman sporting blonde hair and dark sunglasses. (R) Johnny Depp wearing a brown hat and sunglasses.
Pop Culture

Corey Feldman Claims Johnny Depp Got Him Fired from 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape': 'Still Bitter'

The actor said he secured the role of Arnold “Arnie” Grape but was pushed out of the project because Depp thought he was a "junkie."

Joshua Espinoza478 days ago
Jordan Peele is pictured speaking on Late Night
Pop Culture

Jordan Peele on ‘Very Creepily’ Buying Corey Feldman’s Prosthetic ‘Stand By Me’ Ear

Jordan Peele and Corey Feldman have recently struck up a "new friendship," according to the 'Nope' writer and director. Peele is "very proud of this."

Trace William Cowen1289 days ago
Charlie Sheen
Pop Culture

Charlie Sheen Denies Allegations From Corey Feldman That He Raped Corey Haim

Charlie Sheen responded to rape allegations from Corey Feldman after they resurfaced in a new documentary.

Gavin Evans2321 days ago
Corey Feldman
Pop Culture

Corey Feldman Claims He Was Stabbed in Homicide Attempt, But Cops Disagree (UPDATED)

The 'Goonies' star thinks this late night attacked is connected to threats he continually receives on social media.

Danielle Corcione3034 days ago
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Pop Culture

Carrie Fisher Tried to Save Corey Feldman From His Drug Addiction

One of Carrie Fisher’s former co-stars, Corey Feldman, talks about the time she tried to save him from his drug addiction.

Eric Diep3488 days ago
CoreyFeldman Proposes To Canadian Girlfriend Over Deportation Fears Under Trump Presidency
Pop Culture

Corey Feldman Proposes To Canadian Girlfriend Over Deportation Fears Under Trump Presidency

Corey Feldman has proposed to his Canadian girlfriend Courtney Anne – because he’s afraid Trump could deport her

Christopher Turner3531 days ago
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Pop Culture

Which A-List Star Has 'Radar Online' Identified as a Pedophile Kingpin?

'Radar Online' says it's about to reveal identity of an A-List star who's a "kingpin" of a child sex ring.

Trace William Cowen3589 days ago
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Pop Culture

Corey Feldman Gives Bizarre Performance on 'The Today Show'

Corey Feldman's performance of 'Go 4 It' on 'The Today Show' included very strange dancing and a member of Whodini.

Shawn Setaro3591 days ago
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Pop Culture

Corey Feldman's New Album is "Literally a Sound of the Ages"

But he needs your help to get it out to the masses.

Keishamazing3767 days ago
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Sports

Minor League Baseball Team Apologizes to Fans After Bizarre Corey Feldman Appearance

What was Corey Feldman thinking with this performance?

Gus Turner4016 days ago
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Pop Culture

I Watched That Terrible Corey Feldman Horror Movie So You Don't Have To

Wow, that wasn’t a waste of my life at all.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim4083 days ago

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