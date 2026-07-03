Complexcon 2022

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Complex Con Community Week Toyota Need a Nudge
Pop Culture

See How Complex Community Week 2022 Went Down With Help From Brownstone, Dominique Renee & Crenshaw Skate Club

Complex linked with Toyota as part of its Need a Nudge program to host creators at Community Week. Need a Nudge is all about “Nudge-worthy” creators.

Brandon Constantine1310 days ago
Official ComplexCon 2022 Merch Available Online
Style

Here's Where to Cop ComplexCon 2022 Official Merch

The limited edition collection is available now exclusively on Amazon. It consists of short- and long-sleeve graphics tees, as well as pullover hoodies.

Joshua Espinoza1333 days ago
Header Amazon Concert Streaming Nigo
Music

Stream NIGO®'s Headlining Performance at ComplexCon f/ Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, and More on Amazon Music

NIGO® will be bringing out Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Clipse, Ski Mask the Slump God, Kodak Black, and Teriyaki Boyz for his headlining performance at ComplexCon.

Abel Shifferaw1336 days ago
Angus Cloud ComplexCon
Pop Culture

Our Favorite Moments From Day 1 at ComplexCon 2022

Including special appearances from Russell Westbrook and Jordyn Woods, these are our favorite moments we witnessed at ComplexCon 2022 Day 1 in Long Beach.

Karla Rodriguez1336 days ago
Best Outfits ComplexCon Day One
Style

The Best Outfits at Day One of ComplexCon 2022

ComplexCon 2022 attendees came dressed in their finest wares while attending the two-day festival hosted by Verdy. Here are the best outfits from day one.

Lei Takanashi1336 days ago
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war on rap panel complexcon 2022
Music

T.I., Bun B, and Ari Melber Speak on the Hypocrisy of Using Rap Lyrics as Evidence in YSL RICO Case at ComplexCon

ComplexCon's The War on Rap panel saw Ari Melber, T.I., and Bun B discuss how the art of Black rappers is held to a different standard in court rooms.

Abel Shifferaw1337 days ago
Hit-Boy ComplexCon 2022 panel
Music

Hit-Boy Discusses Some of His Biggest Records With Jay-Z, Kanye, and More at ComplexCon

Hit-Boy talked about making some of his biggest records—including songs with Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Nipsey Hussle—during his ComplexCon(versations) panel.

edwinortiz1337 days ago
Michael B. Jordan in 'Creed III'
Pop Culture

‘Creed III’ Panel With Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors to Be Featured at ComplexCon

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors will take part in the 'Creed III' panel that goes down at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California this weekend.

edwinortiz1337 days ago
Header Rockstar Energy Angus Cloud BBC Promo
Pop Culture

Rockstar Energy Drink and Angus Cloud Create Capsule Collection with Billionaire Boys Club for ComplexCon

Rockstar Energy Drink and Angus Cloud prepare to drop exclusive capsule collection with lifestyle line Billionaire Boys Club for ComplexCon 2022.

Brandon Constantine1338 days ago
Header Amazon Concert Streaming Nigo
Pop Culture

Amazon Music Is Your Plug For ComplexCon 2022

Amazon Music is helping bring exclusive merch, elite performances, and an exclusive conversation with Michael B. Jordan on Creed III to ComplexCon 2022.

Brandon Constantine1338 days ago
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ComplexCon Brands to Watch Spencer Badu
Style

ComplexCon Brands to Watch: Spencer Badu’s “Youniforms” Are for Everyone

Ahead of ComplexCon 2022 we spoke to Spencer Badu about how he developed his genderless clothing label, his vision for innovative garments, and more.

Lei Takanashi1338 days ago
ComplexCon 2022 Verdy Interview Host
Style

Verdy Speaks on Hosting ComplexCon, the Impact of the Festival, and What to Expect This Year

Ahead of ComplexCon 2022, Verdy speaks to Complex about what he looks to bring as a host, the larger impact of ComplexCon, and more in this exclusive interview.

Lei Takanashi1339 days ago
Header Image Gillette Labs V2
Pop Culture

Get A Free Shave from GilletteLabs at ComplexCon at Their Reality to Idea-Designed Barbershop

GilletteLabs will be providing free shaves and shape-ups from celebrity barbers at Reality to Idea-designed barbershop booth at ComplexCon 2022

Brandon Constantine1339 days ago
The Biggest Style Drops at ComplexCon 2022 Lead Image
Style

The Biggest Style Drops at ComplexCon 2022

Verdy x Undercover, Union x Fear of God, Billionaire Boys Club x Human Made, and other big drops to cop at ComplexCon 2022 are all featured in this guide.

Lei Takanashi1339 days ago

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