Complexcon 2021

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Latest Stories

C4 Product Shot
Pop Culture

C4 Energy x STARBURST Brought the Ultimate Candy Shop Experience to ComplexCon

C4 Energy x Starburst brought their C4 Energy x Mobile Candy Flavor Shop to ComplexCon as the final stop of their monthlong roadtrip across Los Angeles.

Brandon Constantine1704 days ago
GilletteLabs ComplexCon 2021
Pop Culture

Nigel Sylvester, Qias Omar, and Pierce Simpson Talk Culture and Get Shaves at ComplexCon

Nigel Sylvester, Qias Omar, and Pierce Simpson stopped by the GilletteLabs booth at ComplexCon for some fresh cuts and a little barbershop talk.

Brandon Constantine1705 days ago
Offset of Migos performs onstage for Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event
Music

Offset Clears Up Incident at ComplexCon

Video shared on social media showed the Migos member at the annual event just moments before a physical altercation ensued: "I wasn't fighting."

Joshua Espinoza1711 days ago
NBA ComplexCon 2021 Hoops Bus
Sports

Celebrate 75 Years of the NBA at ComplexCon

The NBA will be at ComplexCon 2021 to celebrate its 75th year with skills contests, raffles, custom T-shirts, influencers, and the HoopsBus.

Brandon Constantine1718 days ago
DJ Skee Sneaker Collection
Sneakers

eBay is Bringing Grails From Some of the Biggest Sneaker Collectors to ComplexCon

ComplexCon 2021 is back and eBay is bringing exclusive grails, graded trading cards and a special live episode of The Complex Sneakers Podcast to the floor.

Brandon Constantine1719 days ago
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