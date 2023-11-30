Disney Exec Allegedly Body-Shamed Dylan Sprouse About His Weight When He Was a Teen

Dylan Sprouse was literally sized up while he was a child star on the former Disney sitcom, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, where he acted alongside his twin brother, Cole.

Kim Rhodes, who played the twins' mom on the series, guested on the Vulnerable Podcast, hosted by Disney alum Christy Carlson Romano, where she detailed overhearing a Disney executive demand that Dylan stop eating "junk food."

Defending a then-teenage Dylan, an emotional Rhodes said she "fucking lit into" the aforementioned exec, who she refused to name. "I was like, ‘You do not have the right to say that to a child. You do not have the right to be writing for children if that is your attitude. Never again do you speak like that. Never,'” Rhodes recalled around the 27-minute mark.