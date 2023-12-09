Vandy the Pink Wants a Brand That Lasts: 'I Just Don't Want to be Going Crazy One Year and Then it Dies Out'

Does anyone love burgers as much as Vandy the Pink?

The American fast-food staple has become a main source of inspiration for the South Korean designer (born Junghoon Son) since he founded his brand back in 2017. More specifically, the reference point was born from Vandy’s intrigue with the massive, illuminated billboards that were scattered across Times Square the first time he visited it as a teenager.

“The billboards that stood out the most were from McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's,” says Vandy. “It really resonated with me and I enjoyed seeing them. So I reflect on that with my designs now.”

In 2023, Vandy’s fast-food obsession resulted in some of his strongest collaborations to date. In August, he worked with McDonald’s Hong Kong on a special merch capsule and even got to re-design its packaging as part of the company’s 40th anniversary celebration of the McNugget. In October, he rekindled his relationship with Clarks to put a delicious twist on the Wallabee complete with sesame seeds stitched on the toe and fobs resembling burger fixings like lettuce and tomatoes. Samlip, a South Korean food company, even sells various flavors of Vandy-branded burgers .

Of course, Vandy’s designs aren’t limited to his homage to fast food’s finest grub. Throughout the past year, he's continued to fine tune his brand's seasonal output with standout offerings like waffle knit zip-ups and graphic denim. For Art Basel Miami 2023, he is participating in a special activation with Clarks Originals. The Clarks Creates Workshop will give select guests the opportunity to customize their own one-of-one pairs of Wallabees. Vandy's skeletal graphics can be added to the toe box, a riff on his past customs and an official 2022 project .

“I feel like Clarks is really flexible,” says Vandy. “They give me so much creative freedom.”

The Art Basel involvement caps off one of the strongest years yet for Vandy’s brand. While he can’t say much, he lets us know that his fans have a ton to look forward to in 2024 including plenty more pop-ups and a footwear collaboration with a yet-to-be-revealed brand. Despite the growth Vandy is experiencing, he’s staying humble and making sure to do things properly. “I just don't want my brand to be going crazy one year and then it dies out,” says Vandy.

Ahead of Art Basel Miami this weekend, we got a chance to meet up with Vandy to talk about working with Clarks, some of the major collaborations he racked up throughout 2023, what’s next for the brand in the new year, and more.