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Justin Bieber performs energetically on stage with a microphone, wearing a sleeveless hoodie and beanie, against a vibrant purple background.
Music

Justin Bieber Joins Lineup for FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show f/ BTS, Madonna, Shakira, More

After commanding the desert with Bieberchella, the Canadian superstar is bringing 'SWAG' to the World Cup.

Trace William Cowen10 days ago
Four women in black outfits striking dynamic poses with large oars in a minimalist, white studio setting for a new BLACKPINK video
Music

BLACKPINK Returns With New Five-Track EP 'Deadline'

Chris Martin is credited on one of the new tracks.

Trace William Cowen141 days ago
Gwyneth Paltrow in a black dress, with straight blonde hair, standing in front of a dark background.
Pop Culture

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Lost a Role Because of 'Conscious Uncoupling' With Chris Martin

At the time of her divorce from the Coldplay singer, she described their split as "conscious uncoupling."

Joe Price193 days ago
Coldplay kiss cam
Music

Coldplay Kiss Cam: Kristin Cabot Takes ‘Accountability,’ Says She Had Some ‘High Noons’ at Concert

In July, Cabot was caught on camera canoodling with her then-boss, Andy Byron, at a Coldplay concert.

tara mahadevan212 days ago
Gwyneth Paltrow with her father, Bruce Paltrow
Pop Culture

Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls Being 'Completely Swallowed in Pain' After Father's Death in 2002

The actress poured her depression into portraying Sylvia Plath in the 2003 biopic 'Sylvia.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams291 days ago
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Chris Martin and Charlie Kirk
Music

Coldplay's Chris Martin Encourages Crowd to 'Send Love' to Charlie Kirk's Family

Charlie Kirk previously said, “I would rather be caught dead than be at a Coldplay concert."

Trey Alston307 days ago
TikTok/instaagraace
Music

Coldplay Kiss Cam: Husband of Kristin Cabot Says They Were Already ‘Amicably Separated’

The former couple were reportedly "privately and amicably separated" weeks before Cabot attended the concert.

Jaelani Turner-Williams312 days ago
Chris Martin performing on stage, wearing a colorful jacket and holding a microphone, smiling with arms outstretched.
Music

Coldplay Defends Jumbotron Segment After ‘Kiss Cam’ Scandal: ‘We’ve Done This for a Long, Long Time’

"We put one couple, and then you’re branded a kiss cam for the rest of your life. It's unbelievable," frontman Chris Martin said.

Alex Ocho332 days ago
Gwyneth Paltrow.
Music

Astronomer Hires 'Temporary Spokesperson’ Gwyneth Paltrow After Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal

The actor was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2003 to 2016.

Jaelani Turner-Williams357 days ago
(L-R) Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot.
Music

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Placed on Leave Following Coldplay 'Cheating' Scandal (UPDATE)

"Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," a company statement said.

Jaelani Turner-Williams364 days ago
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(L-R) Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and the couple caught on camera.
Music

Coldplay Fan Behind 'Affair' Couple Viral Video Says 'You're All So Welcome'

The fan who shot the viral video said helping to pay off her student loans is a way to "show your gratitude."

Trace William Cowen365 days ago
A man and woman are on a screen; she's covering her face, and he's looking surprised. TikTok and username overlay visible.
Music

Coldplay 'Affair' Couple Reacts: From 'Top 5 Whitest Things in History' to 'Real Black Mirror Sh*t'

A viral Coldplay show clip is being compared to 'Black Mirror.'

Trace William Cowen366 days ago
A man and woman stand close together. The woman covers her face with her hands, and the man looks surprised.
Music

Coldplay Fans Caught by Surprise on Show Cam 'Having an Affair' or 'Very Shy,' Chris Martin Jokes

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin couldn't help but joke about the presumed couple's apparent predicament.

Trace William Cowen366 days ago
Chris Martin smiling with a microphone, Drake performing on stage, and The Weeknd posing at an event.
Music

Coldplay's Chris Martin Jokingly Asks Drake and The Weeknd for Parking Help at Toronto Show

The frontman of the iconic UK rock band jokingly asked for help solving an issue with Toronto's confusing Green P system.

Alex Ocho368 days ago
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2141 -- Pictured: Actress Dakota Johnson during an interview on Monday, June 2, 2025 SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 14: Chris Martin of Coldplay is seen upon arrival at Gimpo International Airport on April 14, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea.
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Reportedly Split After 8 Years

A source said that the split between the actress and musician "feels final this time."

Jaelani Turner-Williams409 days ago
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Drake performing on stage, wearing a black jacket, holding a microphone, with a focused expression and stage lights in the background.
Sports

FIFA President on Possible Drake Performance at World Cup: 'That's a Good Idea'

Gianni Infantino shared his opinion on what he thinks of the 6 God performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

tara mahadevan499 days ago
Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, and Billie Eilish holding Grammy awards on stage, each smiling and dressed in unique outfits.
Music

2025 Grammy Awards: How to Watch the Show Live

Trevor Noah returns to host music's biggest night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, featuring performances from Billie EIlish, Doechii, and Lady Gaga.

Alex Ocho531 days ago
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are pictured
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin: Tabloid 'Split' Claims Refuted by Rep

The two have been romantically linked for seven years and are believed to be engaged.

Trace William Cowen701 days ago

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