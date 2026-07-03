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Major figures including the Obamas and AOC spoke out against the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to outlaw abortion.Joe Price
100 days later, Donald Trump is figuring out what all presidents before him concluded: it's way easier to make promises than to keep them.Andrew W
LeBron James racks up the wins on the hardwood but when he's in the stands, the teams he roots for frequently rack up the Ls. Is the LeBron Curse legit?Chris Gaine
From Whoopi in Vetements to The Weeknd's new haircut, these are the style events that surprised us most this year.Steve Dool