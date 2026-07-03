Chaz French

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chaz
Music

Chaz French Recruits IDK and Jay 305 for "Caliente"

D.C. rapper Chaz French released his debut album 'True Colors' last year, and now he's gearing up for his next big moment.

Joe Price2787 days ago
Chaz French
Music

Chaz French Announces Debut Album 'True Colors,' Shares Cover Art and New Song "Pops"

D.C. rapper Chaz French reveals his new album, shares the cover art, and drops new song "Pops."

edwinortiz3320 days ago
Music

Premiere: Stream Chaz French's "Happy Belated" EP

Plus an in-depth Q&A with the up-and-comer.

Brian Padilla4308 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen to Chaz French's "LMGLML" f/ GoldLink

The two DMV natives link up for a new banger.

Lauren Nostro4342 days ago
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