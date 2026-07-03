Charlie Cox

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Krysten Ritter
Pop Culture

Jessica Jones To Return in 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2

The new season comes out next March.

Trey Alston280 days ago
Actor Charlie Cox speaks onstage at Marvel's DAREDEVIL panel
Pop Culture

Marvel Confirms 'Daredevil: Born Again' Series Starring Charlie Cox Is Coming to Disney+

Kevin Feige formally announced the Disney+ series during Marvel's panel a San Diego Comic-Con. The show is expected to premiere in spring 2024.

Joshua Espinoza1456 days ago
Charlie Cox, and Vincent D'Onofrio attend the Netflix Original Series "Marvel's Daredevil"
Pop Culture

Disney+ Marvel Series 'Echo' Bringing in 'Daredevil' Stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio

'Daredevil' actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are set to reprise their roles for 'Echo,' a Marvel Cinematic Universe show coming to Disney+.

Joe Price1472 days ago
Charlie Cox during his Broadway Debut Photo Shoot
Pop Culture

Daredevil Will Still Be Played by Charlie Cox If Character Enters MCU, Kevin Feige Says

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says if Daredevil makes his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Netflix series star Charlie Cox will reprise his role.

Joe Price1685 days ago
Charlie Cox
Pop Culture

'Saddened' Charlie Cox on Whether He'd Play Daredevil Again: 'Oh My God, Yeah'

Turns out 'Daredevil' star Charlie Cox was just as shocked as everyone else by the cancellation of the Netflix series.

Joe Price2780 days ago
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