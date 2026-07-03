Latest Stories
Brian Cox Has No Problem Sharing Opinions: 'I'm Gonna Say What I Want to Say' (UPDATE)
The actor has, historically, not been shy about sharing opinions on the A-list.
Brian Cox Admits to Being a ‘Loudmouth’ With Critiques of Co-Stars
In his 2022 memoir, the 78-year-old veteran actor criticized stars like Johnny Depp, Steve Seagal, and director Michael Caton-Jones.
Brian Cox Rips Into Joaquin Phoenix's 'Truly Terrible' Performance in 'Napoleon'
The 'Succession' star added that he would have given a much better performance in the role.
Brian Cox Narrates 30 Years of ‘Tekken’ Storyline in Incredible Clip: ‘What the Hell’s a Devil Gene?’
Featuring 32 characters, 'Tekken 8' launches on Jan. 26.
Brian Cox Stars in Kith’s Fall 2023 Campaign
For its latest campaign, the revered 'Succession' actor is among those enlisted to wear a range of new pieces.