Brian Cox

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

(L-R) Brian Cox, Johnny Depp and Edward Norton.
Pop Culture

Brian Cox Has No Problem Sharing Opinions: 'I'm Gonna Say What I Want to Say' (UPDATE)

The actor has, historically, not been shy about sharing opinions on the A-list.

tara mahadevan106 days ago
Brian Cox in a suit and glasses on the left, Jeremy Strong in a light green suit on the right.
Pop Culture

Brian Cox Admits to Being a ‘Loudmouth’ With Critiques of Co-Stars

In his 2022 memoir, the 78-year-old veteran actor criticized stars like Johnny Depp, Steve Seagal, and director Michael Caton-Jones.

Alex Ocho587 days ago
Two men at events; one in a suede jacket and glasses, the other in a suit with a distinctive beard style
Pop Culture

Brian Cox Rips Into Joaquin Phoenix's 'Truly Terrible' Performance in 'Napoleon'

The 'Succession' star added that he would have given a much better performance in the role.

Joe Price821 days ago
brian cox in kith
Style

Brian Cox Stars in Kith’s Fall 2023 Campaign

For its latest campaign, the revered 'Succession' actor is among those enlisted to wear a range of new pieces.

Trace William Cowen1059 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App