Castro

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Sports

Colin Kaepernick Gets Booed at the 49ers-Dolphins Game for His Pro-Castro Comments

Kaepernick and a Miami Herald reporter, a product of Cuban immigrants, got in a heated argument on Wednesday over his pro-Castro comments.

Dana Scott3520 days ago
Fidel speech 2005
Life

Former Cuban Communist President Fidel Castro Dead at 90

After eight years of declining health, Cuban Communist Leader Fidel Castro has died at the age of 90.

Omar Burgess3521 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Buraka Som Sistema Releases Six-Track "Buraka Remixes" EP

The fire bass beats just keep on coming in. Just yesterday we brought you JSTJR's remix of Buraka Som Sistema's "Toque," and one day later they return

khrisd4251 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

EXCLUSIVE: Castro - "Itchy Feet"

Castro is a dude from the UK who makes incredibly quirky and interesting tropical bass flavored music. We've shown him a decent amount of support here

brenttactic4267 days ago
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Music

Branko ft. Yadi & Bert On Beats - "Control (Castro Remix)"

Wow. This is heavy. It's like 100BPM twerk music but it's got this swing to it that most people just can't do. Maybe, dare I say, because they're not good enough? Anyway, enough provocation. What is great about the way the beat is constructed is that it bridges the gap between what someone like Mr. Carmack is doing and the more 808 driven stuff that we have called twerk music. Looking forward to hearing more from young Castro outta Wales.

walmerc4494 days ago
Castro Hold It Down Art
Music

EXCLUSIVE: Castro - "Hold It Down"

Big exclusive today from the U.K.'s Castro whether you're up on him or just now getting introduced. This percussion wizard can freak his funk in so m

brenttactic4525 days ago
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Music

Download Castro's "Who Am I" EP

The UK native Castro first hit my radar with his incredible zouk track "Toot Toot" track that dropped via Enchufada's Upper Cuts series back in Octobe

brenttactic4586 days ago

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