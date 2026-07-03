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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Watch JR Castro's "FMN" Video f/ Timbaland
This smooth banger gets a stunning visual.
Zach Frydenlund3809 days ago
Music
Premiere: Listen to JR Castro's "FMN" (Prod. by Timbaland)
Castro turns up the heat with this Timbaland-produced bedroom anthem.
edwinortiz3889 days ago
Music
Premiere: Watch JR Castro's Insane Short Film For "Get Home" f/ Quavo and Kid Ink
Directed by Marc Klasfeld, who has previously worked with Jay Z, Justin Timberlake, and more.
Zach Frydenlund3963 days ago
Music
Premiere: JR Castro and Pusha T Link Up on "M.O.B."
Produced by DJ Camper.
Lauren Nostro3972 days ago