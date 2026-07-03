Latest Stories
Bhad Bhabie and Dr. Phil: The Abuse Allegations At Turn-About Ranch, Explained
All about the dark side behind the “Cash Me Outside” meme and the abuse Bhad Bhabie says she endured at trouble-teen camp after her Dr. Phil appearance.
Dr. Phil Now Considers Bhad Bhabie Episode His 'Moment of Infamy'
Dr. Phil, admittedly, doesn't appear to be familiar with Bhad Bhabie's more recent work.
Bhad Bhabie Wants People to Stop Comparing Female Rappers
In a new interview with MONTREALITY, Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, spoke about why she doesn't like it when people put women in competition and manufacture beef.
Lil Yachty and David Spade Star in Bhad Bhabie's "Gucci Flip Flops" Video
Bhad Bhabie's single gets a retro Nicholaus Goossen-directed visual.
Bhad Bhabie Responds to Cultural Appropriation Claims From Ebro: 'Bich Don’t Act Like U Know Where I’m From'
The 15-year-old rapper's list of enemies continues to grow.
Bhad Bhabie Turns Up With Rich the Kid, MadeinTYO, and Asian Doll in 'Hi Bich (Remix)' Video
Where's YBN Nahmir at, though?
Bhad Bhabie Buries a Body in the Video for New Song "Both of Em"
The "Cash Me Ousside" girl is very much committing to this whole music thing.
Bhad Bhabie Spreads Christmas Cheer By Paying Off Her Mom's Mortgage
The rapper gave her mother a large check.
Bhad Bhabie Responds to Cultural Appropriation Claims: 'Do Not Tell Me I’m Acting Black'
Bhad Bhabie says the cultural appropriation claims against her are "ridiculous."
Bhad Bhabie Celebrates the Money She's Stacking on "Mama Don't Worry (Still Ain't Dirty)"
We need Chanel West Coast on the remix.
Bhad Bhabie Claims to Have Never Heard of 'Raggedy B*tch' Chanel West Coast
Only bhad things can come from this bhattle.
Bhad Bhabie Continues to Pursue a Rap Career With New Video "I Got It"
Bhad Bhabie delivers her latest single and a video to go along with it.
Chanel West Coast Explains Her Club Meltdown and Takes a Jab at Bhad Bhabie
Plus, the key to becoming famous!
Danielle 'Bhad Bhabie' Bregoli's Dad Is Worried About Her Connection to Kodak Black
The father of Danielle "Bhad Bhabie" Bregoli criticizes Kodak Black and is worried about his daughter spending time with him.
Danielle 'Bhad Bhabie' Bregoli Lands Deal With Atlantic Records
Atlantic Records was reportedly impressed by the "unexpected success" of "These Heaux."
Danielle 'Cash Me Ousside' Bregoli Really Rapped Over a Kodak Black and XXXTentacion Beat
Dr. Phil does not make an appearance.
The 'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Gets Five Years Probation
Danielle Bregoli (the "Cash me ousside" girl from 'Dr. Phil') got sentenced to five years probation.
'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Is on Tour Now and It's All My Fault
I take full responsibility for helping Danielle Bregoli become a cash cow.