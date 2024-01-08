Fans Want to Know What 21 Savage, Donald Glover, and Caleb McLaughlin Are Cooking Up

'American Dream' is coming soon, though no one currently knows what, exactly, 'American Dream' is.

Jan 08, 2024
Is 21 Savage getting the biopic treatment?

That’s the main question spurred by a recent Instagram update from 21, whose 2023 consisted of a string of memorable features including guest spots on blockbuster albums like Travis Scott’s Utopia and Drake’s For All the Dogs.

Sunday night, 21 rolled out a teaser image featuring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin. Per the graphic, the three have linked up for American Dream: The 21 Savage Story, details of which had not been made public at the time of this writing.

Judging by details of the image, American Dream, whether it ends up being a short film or better yet a filmed-in-secret full-length production, looks set to boast turns from both Glover and McLaughlin as 21. Both are seen in the swiftly-speculated-on artwork with 21’s signature dagger tattoo on their foreheads.

As Childish Gambino fans will note, this wouldn't be the first collaboration between 21 and Glover. 21 contributed ad-libs to Gambino's Grammy-winning 2018 hit "This Is America," which also featured Young Thug and Quavo. Later that same year, Gambino joined 21 for the I Am > I Was single "Monster," which the two went on to perform at the 2019 Lollapalooza festival. In 2020, Gambino and 21 linked again for "12.38."

Below, see how fans are responding to Sunday night's American Dream tease.

Next for Glover is Mr. and Mrs. Smith on Prime Video alongside Maya Erskine. McLaughlin, meanwhile, will next be seen in Jeymes Samuel's The Book of Clarence.

