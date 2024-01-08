Fans Want to Know What 21 Savage, Donald Glover, and Caleb McLaughlin Are Cooking Up

Is 21 Savage getting the biopic treatment?

That’s the main question spurred by a recent Instagram update from 21, whose 2023 consisted of a string of memorable features including guest spots on blockbuster albums like Travis Scott’s Utopia and Drake’s For All the Dogs.

Sunday night, 21 rolled out a teaser image featuring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin. Per the graphic, the three have linked up for American Dream: The 21 Savage Story, details of which had not been made public at the time of this writing.